Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Peter Barr, Chesterfield

Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Peter passed away at Springbank House Care Home, aged 84. An electrical engineer with specialist expertise in magnetics, in retirement Peter was elected to the borough council and served the community for almost 20 years, including a term as mayor in 2011. He also contributed to the board of the child disability charity Fairplay and was an active member of the local Rotary Club. At home, he enjoyed tending his garden and spending time with his family. Peter leaves his wife Jean, sons Christopher and Robin, and grandchildren Sophie and Alexander. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/24uhsf5j. Photo: Contributed