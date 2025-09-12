Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Peter Barr, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Peter passed away at Springbank House Care Home, aged 84. An electrical engineer with specialist expertise in magnetics, in retirement Peter was elected to the borough council and served the community for almost 20 years, including a term as mayor in 2011. He also contributed to the board of the child disability charity Fairplay and was an active member of the local Rotary Club. At home, he enjoyed tending his garden and spending time with his family. Peter leaves his wife Jean, sons Christopher and Robin, and grandchildren Sophie and Alexander. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/24uhsf5j. Photo: Contributed
2. Barry Cawley, Ashgate
Born in Ashgate, Barry was a lifelong local resident. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 71. A retired medical sales manager, he liked to fill his days with ten pin bowling, American football, table tennis and was a passionate supporter of Manchester United. Barry leaves his wife Nicky, children Charlotte, Jonathan, Samuel and Benjamin, their respective spouses Michael, Alison, Maja and Freya, grandchildren William, Oliver, Henry and Theodore, his mother-in-law Carol and beloved dog Freddie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/muw64bxy. Photo: Contributed
3. Jacqueline Lister, Wingerworth
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Jackie passed away aged 69. For 45 of those years she worked as a hairdresser. Away from the salon, she enjoyed walking, horse riding, travel and skiing. Jackie leaves her husband John, children Matthew, Joanne and Danielle, and six grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/38cb7d3m. Photo: Contributed
4. Harry Hudson, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong resident, Harry passed away Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 90. Starting out as a mining surveyor, he qualified as a mechanic during three years of National Service with the RAF in Germany then joined the East Midlands Electricity Board on his return home. A keen footballer in his youth, Harry played for local clubs and helped his RAF team in Oldenburg win a league title in 1955. He later enjoyed family gatherings, country walks, swimming, reading, music and horse racing. Predeceased by wife Margaret in 2018, he leaves children Ian and Susanne, grandchildren Robert, Sarah and Edward, and was great-grandfather to Finlay. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3facmemv. Photo: Contributed