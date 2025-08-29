Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Jean Yates, Chesterfield
Born at Whittington Moor, Jean was a lifelong local resident. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 101. She began her working years in the cost accounts department of Sheepbridge Works. After a spell focused on her home and young family, she returned to work in medical records at the hospital, and was a 30-year volunteer with the Chesterfield Care Group. A big fan of Chesterfield FC, between matchdays she liked to go walking and had a love of animals. Predeceased by her husband James and son Andrew, Jean leaves children Jeremy and Bethan, grandchildren Alex, Sarah, James and Dylan, and great-grandson Max. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ycyfbxw2. Photo: Contributed
2. John Dunhill, Holmewood
Born in Sheffield, John settled south of the county border for the past ten years. He passed away at Walton Hospital, aged 79. In his working life, he rose to become managing director of the Direct Group insurance brokers. After retiring in 2002, he filled his days with gardening, football, cookery, astronomy, dogs, and travel. John leaves his wife Sarah, children Alexander, Olivia, William, Theo, Jane, Sammy and Emma, and grandchildren Rebecca, Jack, Hudson and Lexie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mu4d39rj. Photo: Contributed
3. Maria La Braca, Chesterfield
Born in Ariano Irpino, in south-west Italy, Maria came to settle in the Chesterfield area for 69 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91. In her working life, she had spells at the school meals service kitchen on Foljambe Road, Robinsons and finally two decades at Dema Glass. Off the clock, she liked to be among her friends and family, tend her garden and go swimming. Predeceased by her husband Pasquale, Maria leaves children Luigi, Tony and Nina, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/6mupm2ku. Photo: Contributed
4. Harry Hudson, Dronfield
Born in Durham, Harry was a local resident for more than 60 years. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83. He spent his career in retail for gentlemen's clothing, first at Hepworths, then Next and finally at the Co-op department store. Away from the shop floor, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching sports. Harry leaves his wife Joan, children Mark, Neil and Angela, and grandsons Robert and Arron. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mu64hzsw. Photo: Contributed