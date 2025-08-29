Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Jean Yates, Chesterfield

Born at Whittington Moor, Jean was a lifelong local resident. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 101. She began her working years in the cost accounts department of Sheepbridge Works. After a spell focused on her home and young family, she returned to work in medical records at the hospital, and was a 30-year volunteer with the Chesterfield Care Group. A big fan of Chesterfield FC, between matchdays she liked to go walking and had a love of animals. Predeceased by her husband James and son Andrew, Jean leaves children Jeremy and Bethan, grandchildren Alex, Sarah, James and Dylan, and great-grandson Max. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ycyfbxw2. Photo: Contributed