Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Anne Barnard, Brimington Common

Born in Chesterfield and a long-time local resident, Anne passed away at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock, aged 83. She found her calling as an occupational therapy assistant at Walton Hospital. After retiring in 2003, she filled her days with family, days out with friends and many enjoyable holidays. Anne was also a keen gardener, and cultivated many beautiful plants over the course of her life. She will be remembered for her kindness and ready smile by all those that knew her. Predeceased by her husband Fred, Anne leaves children Alison and Peter, her brother David and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mr3stwxs. Photo: Contributed