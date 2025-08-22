Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Luca Grippo, Calow
Born in Chesterfield, Luca lived in the area for all of his 14 years. A student at Ashgate Croft School, in his own time he enjoyed attending the Fairplay youth club. Luca loved football as an avid Chelsea fan, and was also a keen player of Boccia, the Paralympic sport similar to bowls. Luca leaves his parents Tracy and Mick, siblings Liam, Michele, Chevah, Gabrielle, Dana, and Brianna and extended family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4w8c5cpc. Photo: Contributed
2. Anne Barnard, Brimington Common
Born in Chesterfield and a long-time local resident, Anne passed away at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre in Matlock, aged 83. She found her calling as an occupational therapy assistant at Walton Hospital. After retiring in 2003, she filled her days with family, days out with friends and many enjoyable holidays. Anne was also a keen gardener, and cultivated many beautiful plants over the course of her life. She will be remembered for her kindness and ready smile by all those that knew her. Predeceased by her husband Fred, Anne leaves children Alison and Peter, her brother David and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mr3stwxs. Photo: Contributed
3. Ian White, Chesterfield
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Ian passed away at home, aged 67. He spent his working life driving buses and other vehicles for CMC Motorcycles. His profession was sparked by his enthusiastic interest in mechanics and motorbikes, and Ian also liked to dabble with computers. He leaves daughter Carly and grandchildren Tyler and Ava. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4b5dzwxt. Photo: Contributed
4. Winnie Severn, Bolsover
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Winnie passed away at Millfield Nursing Home, aged 92. Long retired from her career in home help, she liked to fill her days with reading, crosswords, flower arrangement, singing, and gardening. She was also a practising spiritualist. Predeceased by her husband Geoffrey, Winnie leaves daughters Lynn and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, Joe, Sabrina and Richard, and great-grandchildren Mia, Riley, Jude, Elodie, Freya and Harrison. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdevy952. Photo: Contributed