Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Janis Whitehead, Inkersall
Born in Middlecroft and a lifelong local resident, Janis passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75. In her working years she was a domestic assistant, but family was always her main focus. She liked to relax with puzzles, and much enjoyed her holidays. Janis leaves David, her husband of 49 years, children Ryan and Kim, and grandchildren Ellis and Ebony. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc83msdn. Photo: Contributed
2. Michael Smith, Dronfield
Born in Sheffield, Michael moved south of the county line to settle in Dronfield for almost half a century. He passed away at home, aged 81. A former lecturer at Chesterfield College, away from the classroom he enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music, cars and Formula 1 racing. Michael leaves his wife Judith, children Holly, Eldon and Jordan, and grandson Alexander. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2rkvr7w. Photo: Contributed
3. Joanna Taylor, Dronfield
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Dronfield for 48 years, Joanna passed away at the age of 77. For more than 30 of those years she worked as a civil servant. Her home life was filled with walking, yoga, gardening and family. Joanna leaves her husband Lyn, and sons Simon and Jonathon. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2tttzm6a. Photo: Contributed
4. Steve Pettett, Chesterfield
Born in St Albans, Steve came north as a child and settled locally for 73 years. He passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 84. His career included spells as a teacher, university lecturer and magistrate. Away from work, he enjoyed watching sports, holidays and spending time among his loved ones. Predeceased by his wife Sylvia, Steve leaves his partner Pam, children Nik and Rachel, granddaughter Phoebe, and great-grandchildren Barney and Betsy. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2uh9ubea. Photo: Contributed