Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Janis Whitehead, Inkersall

Born in Middlecroft and a lifelong local resident, Janis passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75. In her working years she was a domestic assistant, but family was always her main focus. She liked to relax with puzzles, and much enjoyed her holidays. Janis leaves David, her husband of 49 years, children Ryan and Kim, and grandchildren Ellis and Ebony. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc83msdn. Photo: Contributed