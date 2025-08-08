Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

4 . Kim Twigden, formerly of Chesterfield

Born in Chesterfield and a local resident for 45 years, Kim had lately settled on the south coast. She passed away at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, aged 53. Her varied career included spells as a travel agent and with clothing retailer Next, before she found her calling as a team leader with the Youth Hostels Association in Matlock. She liked to spend her time by the sea or among family and friends, and always looked forward to Christmas. Kim leaves her partner Mass, daughters Amy and Sophie, grandchildren Finley, Harry, Albie, Gracie-May and Theo, her dad Brian, siblings Andy and Julie, and her dog Reggie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/45mhtcsm. Photo: Contributed