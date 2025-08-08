Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Peter Greaves, Bonsall
Born in Nottingham, Peter moved across the county border to settle locally for more than half a century. He passed away at home, aged 76. A retired chartered surveyor, he also committed 25 years to serving north Derbyshire as a magistrate, school governor and parish councillor. He still found time for many varied hobbies and interests too, included travel, skiing, archery and local history. Peter leaves his wife Brenda, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Kevin, their son Andy and his wife Natalie along with daughter Cath and her son Julian. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/58mcymfn. Photo: Contributed
2. Brenda Tann, Walton
Born in Chesterfield, Brenda lived most of her life in the town, and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83. A former teacher, in retirement she enjoyed a spell living in Portugal and made time for crafting, family and her dogs. Predeceased by her husband Frank, Brenda leaves son Glynn, granddaughter Laura, and her siblings John and Jean. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mr2y3r3t. Photo: Contributed
3. Brian Hegarty, Spital
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Brian passed away at home, aged 69. His career as a miner included spells at Shirebrook, Arkwright, Pleasley and Annesley collieries, then aluminium manufacturer Sapa before he retired due to ill health. He filled his days with family and friends, football, gardening, walking, motorbike racing and dancing. Brian leaves his wife Helen and sons Lewis and Tom. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3vrct8yc. Photo: Contributed
4. Kim Twigden, formerly of Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a local resident for 45 years, Kim had lately settled on the south coast. She passed away at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, aged 53. Her varied career included spells as a travel agent and with clothing retailer Next, before she found her calling as a team leader with the Youth Hostels Association in Matlock. She liked to spend her time by the sea or among family and friends, and always looked forward to Christmas. Kim leaves her partner Mass, daughters Amy and Sophie, grandchildren Finley, Harry, Albie, Gracie-May and Theo, her dad Brian, siblings Andy and Julie, and her dog Reggie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/45mhtcsm. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.