Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Peter Rawson, Calow

Born in Bolsover, Pete lived in Calow for the past 41 years and passed away at home, aged 68. In his first career he rose to become a pit deputy at Bolsover Colliery, before transitioning into IT roles at the Post Office Accountant General's Department. In retirement he put in time as a caretaker at Calow Community Centre and served on Calow Parish Council. A keen sportsman in his younger days and enthusiastic traveller, Pete followed Liverpool FC all over the world and enjoyed a game at South Chesterfield Golf Club when he was home. He leaves wife Julie, daughters Sophie and Georgina, his mother Ivy, two sisters and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/86c62zhd. Photo: Contributed