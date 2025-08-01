Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Richard Marriott, Grassmoor
Born in Grassmoor and a lifelong local resident, Richard passed away at home, aged 74. His early career was at Chesterfield Cylinders, moving on after 16 years to become caretaker of Grassmoor Primary School, and a steward at Grassmoor Working Men's Club until his retirement in 2015. His pleasures included cricket, football, horse racing and '60s music. Richard leaves his wife Jackie,, children Steph and Steven, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/42bramr3. Photo: Contributed
2. Peter Rawson, Calow
Born in Bolsover, Pete lived in Calow for the past 41 years and passed away at home, aged 68. In his first career he rose to become a pit deputy at Bolsover Colliery, before transitioning into IT roles at the Post Office Accountant General's Department. In retirement he put in time as a caretaker at Calow Community Centre and served on Calow Parish Council. A keen sportsman in his younger days and enthusiastic traveller, Pete followed Liverpool FC all over the world and enjoyed a game at South Chesterfield Golf Club when he was home. He leaves wife Julie, daughters Sophie and Georgina, his mother Ivy, two sisters and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/86c62zhd. Photo: Contributed
3. Ann Mee, Newbold
Born on Racecourse Road, Newbold and a lifelong local resident, Ann passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 88. For quarter of a century, Ann was employed at Summit Works on Whittington Moor, before moving on to the kitchens of Scarsdale Hospital. The rest of her days were filled with dining out, meeting friends, films and music. Predeceased by her husband John, Ann leaves her siblings Alex, Tony and Susan, sister-in-law Maureen, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2tchz74s. Photo: Contributed
4. Alexander Collington, Hollingwood
Born in Hamilton, Scotland, Alexander came to settle in north Derbyshire for 85 of his 89 years. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. He spent his career with Staveley Chemicals. Early retirement left him more time for golf, gardening, holidays in Spain, family, a pint and a chat with old friends, and the occasional flutter at the betting shop. Predeceased by his wife June, two daughters, one son and one grandson, Alexander leaves one son, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/muhu3c8c. Photo: Contributed
