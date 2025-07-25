Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . David Oakley, Calow

Born in Chesterfield, David was a lifelong local resident. He passed away peacefully at home, aged 73, with his family by his side. A retired plumber, he spent most evenings and weekends on the golf course. David also made time for gardening, and applied his knowledge of greenkeeping to an artfully striped lawn. He loved watching sports on television, especially football, snooker, darts and Formula 1, and enjoyed playing pool, darts, dominoes and quizzes over a pint with friends in the pub. David leaves his wife Julie, daughters Marie and Jessica, four grandchildren and brothers Graham and John. He was predeceased by his brother Horace. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3fs6sz87. Photo: Contributed