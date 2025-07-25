Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Pamela Hepworth, Chesterfield
Born on Bank Street, Chesterfield, and a lifelong local resident, Pamela passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 78. A home help in her working years, off the clock she liked to visit Skegness, tend her garden, dine out and spend time among her loved ones. Pamela leaves her husband of 57 years, Brett, and will be fondly remembered as an aunty to her sister Trudy's children Tina, Leo, Georgie and their children and grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc75d6yw. Photo: Contributed
2. David Oakley, Calow
Born in Chesterfield, David was a lifelong local resident. He passed away peacefully at home, aged 73, with his family by his side. A retired plumber, he spent most evenings and weekends on the golf course. David also made time for gardening, and applied his knowledge of greenkeeping to an artfully striped lawn. He loved watching sports on television, especially football, snooker, darts and Formula 1, and enjoyed playing pool, darts, dominoes and quizzes over a pint with friends in the pub. David leaves his wife Julie, daughters Marie and Jessica, four grandchildren and brothers Graham and John. He was predeceased by his brother Horace. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3fs6sz87. Photo: Contributed
3. Lois Ward, Walton
Born in Nelson, Lancashire, Lois came to settle locally for the past 41 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 100. She supported countless families in her career as a midwife, before retirement afforded her more time to enjoy her love of gardening, walking and travel. Predeceased by her husband James, Lois leaves children Daphne, John and Andrew, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/387hjxbu. Photo: Contributed
4. Keith Dudley, Barrow Hill
A lifelong local resident, Keith passed away at home, aged 65. A former lorry driver, off the road he followed Chesterfield Football Club and enjoyed fishing, motorbikes and training his gundogs. Predeceased by twin sons John and Wayne, Keith leaves his partner Jackie, daughters Kerry and Teigen, stepchildren Kylie, Ricky and Ryan, grandchildren Dylan and Megan, and step-grandchildren Tyler, Cole, Sophia, Billie and Esmae. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yhb3jx9s. Photo: Contributed
