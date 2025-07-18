Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Rita Jones, Inkersall
Born in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, Rita came to be a local resident for the past 58 years. She passed away at the age of 78. In her working years, she was a teaching assistant at Springwell Community College in Staveley. At home, Rita enjoyed flower arranging, sewing, knitting and gardening. Predeceased by her husband Brian, she leaves daughters Julie and Louise, their partners Andrew and Simon, grandchildren Jake, Jasmin, Alex and Josh and great-grandchildren Ada and Eva. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/29y6e7pz. Photo: Contributed
2. Theresa Carty, Chesterfield
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, latterly at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home, Theresa passed away aged 86. She worked as a molten sugar tapper at the Trebor factory, before moving into care work at Tapton Grove Nursing Home. She liked to spend time among her loved ones or tending her garden, and Theresa had a great passion for elephants. Predeceased by her husband Bill in 2000, she leaves children Vanessa and Gregg, their spouses Del and Denise, and grandchildren Andrew, Thomas and Amy. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2ptjmcmv. Photo: Contributed
3. Mavis Plater, Chesterfield
Born at Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield, Mavis passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 89. In between, her work as a Methodist Deaconess took her all over the country. She was a member of the church choir and Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir, and in quieter moments enjoyed cross-stitch and other crafts. One of five sisters, Mavis leaves her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/34mhzyvj. Photo: Contributed
4. Jean Buckingham, Elmton
Born in Barlborough and a resident of Elmton for 40 years, Jean passed away at home, aged 87. A dedicated homemaker, she took great pride in her work and liked to spend her time surrounded by family and beloved dog Alfie. Predeceased by her husband John, Jean leaves children Antony and Andrea, daughter-in-law Faith, and granddaughters Laura and Ellie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2fs9kjtj. Photo: Contributed
