Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Theresa Carty, Chesterfield

A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, latterly at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home, Theresa passed away aged 86. She worked as a molten sugar tapper at the Trebor factory, before moving into care work at Tapton Grove Nursing Home. She liked to spend time among her loved ones or tending her garden, and Theresa had a great passion for elephants. Predeceased by her husband Bill in 2000, she leaves children Vanessa and Gregg, their spouses Del and Denise, and grandchildren Andrew, Thomas and Amy. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2ptjmcmv. Photo: Contributed