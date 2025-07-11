Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . John and Sheila Kitchener, Wingerworth

Born in Chesterfield and lifelong local residents, lately of Meadowside Close, John and Sheila passed away aged 93 and 87 respectively. In their working years, John was an electrician for the coal board and Sheila was a school cook. Their lives were busy with hobbies and interests. John enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his shed, walking, motorcycling and music, while Sheila liked knitting, time with family and friends, baking and crosswords. They shared a love of ballroom dancing and travel. Predeceased by their son Melvin, they leave granddaughters Jessica and Kimberley, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4n2wvzhy. Photo: Contributed