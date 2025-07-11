Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. John and Sheila Kitchener, Wingerworth
Born in Chesterfield and lifelong local residents, lately of Meadowside Close, John and Sheila passed away aged 93 and 87 respectively. In their working years, John was an electrician for the coal board and Sheila was a school cook. Their lives were busy with hobbies and interests. John enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his shed, walking, motorcycling and music, while Sheila liked knitting, time with family and friends, baking and crosswords. They shared a love of ballroom dancing and travel. Predeceased by their son Melvin, they leave granddaughters Jessica and Kimberley, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4n2wvzhy. Photo: Contributed
2. Les Deakin, Chesterfield
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 40 years, Les passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 72. A career teacher, away from the classroom he filled his time with walking, mountain climbing, tending his allotment, dancing and walking the dog. He was also a passionate anti-war and civil rights activist. Les leaves his wife Susan, children Andrew and Rachel, their spouses Jo and Mark, and grandchildren Aubree and Rylee. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3kyknk5d. Photo: Contributed
3. Pamela Rushton, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Pamela passed away at Ashcroft Care Home, aged 85. A professional dancer in her youth, later in life she focused full-time on her home and family. She never lost her love of watching dance, and the music and films of the 1950s and '60s. Pamela leaves behind her husband Alan, children Alan, Julie and Dean, their partners Kate, Andrew and Lisa, and grandchildren Adam and Michael. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2nrz2d38. Photo: Contributed
4. John Varney, Matlock
Born in Sheffield, John lived locally for 46 years, lately on Chesterfield Road. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76. His career with British Gas encompassed posts across the region, while he also became a visiting lecturer at Sheffield Hallam, Nottingham Trent and Northumbria Business Schools. John was involved in business projects for the EU and World Bank based in Prague and Belgrade for more than a decade, and worked in Malaysia and Kazakhstan before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, birdwatching, travel, and holidays. John leaves his wife Marie, son Dominic and granddaughters Imogen and Jenny. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/46zvdnne. Photo: Contributed
