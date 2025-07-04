Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Jennifer Bollands, Pilsley

Born as Susan in Grassmoor and a resident of Pilsley for 32 years, Jen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 64. She served the community as a social worker with Derbyshire County Council until retiring early due to ill health. Her life was filled with music, especially the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and modern country, and she loved live concerts. She also liked to catch up with friends while exercising at the gym, and take her two dogs to play on the beach around her caravan at Scarborough. Jen leaves her partner Brian, daughters Amy and Hannah, three grandchildren, brother Trevor, best mate Dave and many more family and friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4vv4ze2d. Photo: Contributed