Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Jennifer Bollands, Pilsley
Born as Susan in Grassmoor and a resident of Pilsley for 32 years, Jen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 64. She served the community as a social worker with Derbyshire County Council until retiring early due to ill health. Her life was filled with music, especially the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and modern country, and she loved live concerts. She also liked to catch up with friends while exercising at the gym, and take her two dogs to play on the beach around her caravan at Scarborough. Jen leaves her partner Brian, daughters Amy and Hannah, three grandchildren, brother Trevor, best mate Dave and many more family and friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4vv4ze2d. Photo: Contributed
2. Jean Goodwin, Newbold
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Jean passed away at Elm Lodge Care Home, aged 87. She began her working life as a weaver at Robinson, before focusing her energies on home and family. She made time for bingo, crosswords and quiz shows, liked going out for coffee and cake and enjoyed many happy family holidays to Cornwall and Tenerife. Jean leaves her husband Alan, sons Mick and Robert, daughter-in-law Helen and grandchildren Laura, Amy, Ella, Nina and Rory. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4uw2kkwy. Photo: Contributed
3. John Lacey, Clay Cross
Born on Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross and a lifelong local resident, John passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 61. A groundworker in his younger days, he later became a self-employed taxi driver. He was a big fan of Manchester City, liked to breed and care for canaries, and passed many happy hours tending his garden. Predeceased by his mum Judith, John leaves dad John and brother Stephen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdzfvjv4. Photo: Contributed
4. Michael Poole, Whittington Moor
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Michael passed away at home, aged 83. Known to most as Mick or Mike, he was a retired profile burner at Markham & Co metalworks and was notably part of a team that manufactured the cutters for the Channel Tunnel. He enjoyed family gatherings and holidays, and liked to fill his days with golf, fishing and darts, and occasionally the odd glass of wine or whiskey. Mick leaves his wife Jackie, sons David and Dean, grandchildren Aimee, Ashley, Josh, Jordan and Lewis, and great-grandchildren Ada, Teddy and Thomas. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n8ed3v6. Photo: Contributed
