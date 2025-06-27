Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Dr James Parry, Hady

Born in Sheffield and raised in South Wales, James passed away at home, aged 70, after a long illness and 30 years later than expected following a liver transplant in 1995. Having returned to the city of birth to finish his education, he qualified as a doctor in 1978. He worked first in Worksop and Wakefield before settling at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 1980, where he served as an orthopaedic surgeon until retiring in 2013. He pursued a vast and varied range of hobbies and interests but had no time for sport. James leaves his wife Angela, sons James and John, their respective partners Victoria and Danielle, and grandchildren Alice and Eve. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2kw6e672. Photo: Contributed