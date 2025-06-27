Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Helen Franklin, Chesterfield
Born in Wellington, Somerset, Helen came to live in Chesterfield for the past 40 years. She passed away at Goldwell Manor Care Home, aged 69. A secondary school science teacher, she worked all over the county before settling at Dronfield School. Away from the classroom, she loved reading, writing, film, music, travel and culture. Predeceased by her husband Peter, Helen leaves daughters Jill and Katy, four grandchildren and her siblings Carol, Susan and Stephen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mryj2kep. Photo: Contributed
2. Dr James Parry, Hady
Born in Sheffield and raised in South Wales, James passed away at home, aged 70, after a long illness and 30 years later than expected following a liver transplant in 1995. Having returned to the city of birth to finish his education, he qualified as a doctor in 1978. He worked first in Worksop and Wakefield before settling at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 1980, where he served as an orthopaedic surgeon until retiring in 2013. He pursued a vast and varied range of hobbies and interests but had no time for sport. James leaves his wife Angela, sons James and John, their respective partners Victoria and Danielle, and grandchildren Alice and Eve. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2kw6e672. Photo: Contributed
3. Kenneth Ludditt, Mastin Moor
Born in Brimington and a lifelong local resident, Kenneth passed away at the Willows Care Home, aged 94. An excavator driver in his working years, he enjoyed a retirement of gardening, swimming, dancing, holidays, countryside walks and family time. Predeceased by his wife Jean, Kenneth leaves children Tony and Jane, grandchildren Martin, Mark, Katie and Emma, and great-granddaughters Darcie, Hollie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5d6exc38. Photo: Contributed
4. Sheila Staniforth, Bolsover
Born in Sheffield, Sheila was a lifelong local resident. She passed away after a short stay at Millfield Nursing Home, aged 86. A former machinist at the Meridian garment factory, at the end of the day she loved to spend her time with family and friends. Sheila filled many other happy hours with gardening, holidays, country music, darts and baking. Predeceased by her husband Robert and son John, Sheila leaves daughters Kim and Julie, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3z4bwwar. Photo: Contributed
