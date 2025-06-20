Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Ian Wilkinson, Chesterfield

Born in Leeds, Ian was a resident of Dronfield and New Whittington spanning 57 years, He passed away at home, aged 61. A floor layer by trade, he helped change the face of of many local homes as the owner of Not Just Carpets, and was passionate about new developments in the industry and passing on his skills to fellow professionals. Ian was a devoted fan of Sunderland AFC from childhood, and filled the rest of his time with family, friends, and neighbours. Ian leaves his daughters Sian and Eve and mum Alison. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3cjfs54h. Photo: Contributed