Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Ian Wilkinson, Chesterfield
Born in Leeds, Ian was a resident of Dronfield and New Whittington spanning 57 years, He passed away at home, aged 61. A floor layer by trade, he helped change the face of of many local homes as the owner of Not Just Carpets, and was passionate about new developments in the industry and passing on his skills to fellow professionals. Ian was a devoted fan of Sunderland AFC from childhood, and filled the rest of his time with family, friends, and neighbours. Ian leaves his daughters Sian and Eve and mum Alison. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3cjfs54h. Photo: Contributed
2. Irene Crowson, Old Whittington
Born in Barnsley, Irene settled locally for the past 80 years. She passed away at home, aged 92. In her working life, she served generations of local families as a midwife and health visitor, and was the co-founder of Chesterfield Samaritans. Irene found great pleasure in reading, quizzes, socialising, holidays and dining out. Predeceased by her husband Ken, she leaves children Jane, Helen and Paul-Phillip, ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3336daj4. Photo: Contributed
3. Colin Rowan, Grassmoor
Born in Clay Cross and a longtime resident of Grassmoor, Colin passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. He spent much of his career at the worked at the Avenue Coking Works in Wingerworth then vehicle parts maker TMAT in Holmewood (now Blachford UK Ltd), until retiring ten years ago. He enjoyed driving, computer games, trips to the coast, bacon sandwiches, a pint of lager and or a Lumumba chocolate cocktail, and spoiling his dog Amber. Colin leaves his wife Elaine, children Colin, Gary and Tina, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bd8f7dc5. Photo: Contributed
4. Pamela Owen, Old Whittington
Born in Worksop and a resident locally for 60 years, Pamela passed away at home, aged 76. Her career took in spells of retail and hospitality work, time at the Glassworks in Whittington Moor, then finally as a dinner lady and cleaner at Mary Swanwick Primary School. She devoted the rest of her time to family and community, and loved organising street parties and the annual Santa Cavalcade. Predeceased by her husband Richard, Pamela leaves children Sally, Vicki, Richard, Claire and Laura, 12 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her sister Angie and brother-in-law Brian. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mr2aef76. Photo: Contributed