Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Gary Ashton, formerly of Walton
A longtime resident of Chesterfield, Gary passed away at Gloucester Royal Hospital. He served the community as head of humanities at Heritage School in Clowne until retiring in 2011, having earlier taught at Gauflaxton School in Leicester, Buxton Boys School, Eckington School and Clowne School. He furthered his own learning with an MA in Education, graduating with honours in 2004. Gary had a passionate love of music, reading and travelling, and was a highly skilled amateur photographer. He will be remembered foremost as the beloved husband of Sylvana, dad to Kathryn and Susannah, and brother of Robert, Terry and Tracey. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/53mjdx68. Photo: Contributed
2. Pamela Mason, Brampton
A lifelong local resident, Pamela passed away at home, aged 84. She spent her working years between various roles at Robinsons and the Post Office Accountant-General's Department. At home, she enjoyed time with her family, oil painting, embroidery, and growing fruit and vegetables in her garden. Pamela leaves brother David, niece Dawn, great-nephews Keaton and William and great-niece Annya. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/wj7u5ksh. Photo: Contributed
3. Rosemary Milward, Alfreton
Born In Alfreton, Rosemary lived the majority of her life in the town, save for a few childhood years in Derby. She spent her final months in Meadow Court Nursing Home and died peacefully at King's Mill Hospital, following a period of ill health. A dedicated Christian, she was long associated with the Watchorn Memorial Methodist Church, filling various organisational roles, and shared her beautiful singing voice with the choir. She will be keenly missed by friends, relatives and all who spent time with her. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc4az4fj. Photo: Contributed
4. Jacob Bower, Tupton
Known affectionately as Beef, Jacob passed away at the age of 42. His career as a chef took him to kitchens around Chesterfield, the Peak District, the Lake District, Devon and Cornwall. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially rugby and horse racing, and loved music. Jacob leaves his mum Liz, brother Matthew, dad Tim, and Bridget. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/7bhzekbx. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.