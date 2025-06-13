Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Gary Ashton, formerly of Walton

A longtime resident of Chesterfield, Gary passed away at Gloucester Royal Hospital. He served the community as head of humanities at Heritage School in Clowne until retiring in 2011, having earlier taught at Gauflaxton School in Leicester, Buxton Boys School, Eckington School and Clowne School. He furthered his own learning with an MA in Education, graduating with honours in 2004. Gary had a passionate love of music, reading and travelling, and was a highly skilled amateur photographer. He will be remembered foremost as the beloved husband of Sylvana, dad to Kathryn and Susannah, and brother of Robert, Terry and Tracey. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/53mjdx68. Photo: Contributed