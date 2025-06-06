Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Philip Wilcock, Calow

Born in Chesterfield, Phil passed away suddenly at the Royal Hospital, aged 73. After Chesterfield Boys Grammar, he went on to Darlington Teacher Training College, and settled in the North East during his early classroom career. As a single parent, he returned to Derbyshire with a 15-year post at Hady Junior School, then became a peripatetic music teacher in schools across Bolsover and Chesterfield. An accomplished pianist and keyboard player, he played with showbands in his younger days and had a special love of the Beach Boys and Leeds United FC. Phil leaves children Rebecca and Robert, four grandchildren and his sister Karen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/heasm2n8. Photo: Contributed