Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Philip Wilcock, Calow
Born in Chesterfield, Phil passed away suddenly at the Royal Hospital, aged 73. After Chesterfield Boys Grammar, he went on to Darlington Teacher Training College, and settled in the North East during his early classroom career. As a single parent, he returned to Derbyshire with a 15-year post at Hady Junior School, then became a peripatetic music teacher in schools across Bolsover and Chesterfield. An accomplished pianist and keyboard player, he played with showbands in his younger days and had a special love of the Beach Boys and Leeds United FC. Phil leaves children Rebecca and Robert, four grandchildren and his sister Karen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/heasm2n8. Photo: Contributed
2. Ruth Gill, Pilsley
Born in Radcliffe, Lancashire, Ruth (neé Ainsworth) moved to Holmgate as a child, then North Wingfield before settling in Pilsley as a newlywed. She passed away peacefully at home, aged 68. Her varied career took in the ECP chemical factory, Turners hosiery factory, Spartan Luggage, Reeves-Burgess coachbuilders, the Three Fishes pub and the Waterloo Hotel. Ruth loved her home and family life. An avid bingo player, she also enjoyed dining out, Peak District drives, clothes shopping, car boots, crafting, cruises and caravan breaks. Ruth leaves her husband Col, children Vicki and Chris, grandsons Zach, Charlie and Archie, and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4h6759h2. Photo: Contributed
3. Glyn Parsons, Grassmoor
Born in Grassmoor and a lifelong local resident, Glyn passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 68. For 27 of those years, he worked at Chesterfield Cylinders, before retiring from a role at Derbyshire County Council headquarters in Matlock. A devout supporter of Chesterfield Football Club, he also enjoyed model making, holidays and spending time with family. Glyn leaves his wife Linda, daughter Emma and her partner Richard, grandchildren Charlotte, Cerys and AJ, and great-grandsons Logan, Bobby and Louis. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/p4jk68e5. Photo: Contributed
4. Jean Boden, Birdholme
Born in Camberwell, London, Jean was a local resident since early childhood. She passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 77. In her working years, she had stints as a cleaner for Chesterfield Borough Council and barmaid at the Aquarius, local pubs and latterly Birdholme Working Men's Club. In retirement she enjoyed knitting and crochet, playing darts, holidays and time among her friends and family. Jean leaves her husband John, daughters Beverley, Jeanette, Joanne, Kerry and Philippa, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/339nrwbk. Photo: Contributed
