Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Richard Snowdon, Long Eaton
Born in Royal Leamington Spa, Richard grew up in Chesterfield. He passed away at home, aged 38. After school at St Mary's he gained an advanced maths degree at the University of Warwick, then applied his talents to the retail sector at Tesco head office and qualifying with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. Richard was a gifted musician too, playing brass for ska punk bands Arrowcat, Codename Colin and Lead Shot Hazard. He also travelled the world watching Formula One, enjoyed board games and filled family get-togethers with fun. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle person by his family and many friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/28s77aar. Photo: Contributed
2. Cynthia Evanson, Duckmanton
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Cynthia passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 77. As a counsellor, she supported students through their struggles at Sheffield Hallam University. A keen reader, she penned the children's book Mortimer Mouse Messes Up, and put the proceeds towards building the Macmillan Cancer Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Cynthia also enjoyed needlework, gardening, long walks and killer sudoku puzzles. Cynthia leaves her husband John. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mhz3ub3s. Photo: Contributed
3. Kenneth Franklin, Brampton
Ken lived in Chesterfield for the past 40 years, and passed away peacefully at home aged 83. His work at the Manpower Services Commission in Sheffield, led him to become regional director of the East Midlands Training and Enterprise Council. In retirement, he served as a chair of governors at Sheffield College and completed a PhD focused on the Technical and Vocational Education Initiative. A man of many interests, Ken was an enthusiastic member of local film and book clubs, a poetry group, the U3A and St Peter’s Church in Holymoorside. Predeceased by his wife Irene, he was a much-loved father, grandfather and friend. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mwdrmf4u. Photo: Contributed
4. Marion Peters, Linacre Woods
Born in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, Marion (née Kenyon) was a local resident for half a century. She passed away at Maple Leaf Care Home, Ripley, aged 88. A career nurse, she guided new generations as a tutor at Schools of Nursing in Blackburn, Chesterfield and Halifax, and retired as director of nursing for Calderdale in 1993. At home, family came first but she also made time for gardening, dancing, music and holidays abroad. Predeceased by her daughter Janice, Marion leaves her partner of 50 years, George, daughters Valerie and Debra, grandchildren Carrie, Laura, Joshua, Thomas, Alexa and Stephanie, and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/musvrm6y. Photo: Contributed
