Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Richard Snowdon, Long Eaton

Born in Royal Leamington Spa, Richard grew up in Chesterfield. He passed away at home, aged 38. After school at St Mary's he gained an advanced maths degree at the University of Warwick, then applied his talents to the retail sector at Tesco head office and qualifying with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. Richard was a gifted musician too, playing brass for ska punk bands Arrowcat, Codename Colin and Lead Shot Hazard. He also travelled the world watching Formula One, enjoyed board games and filled family get-togethers with fun. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle person by his family and many friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/28s77aar. Photo: Contributed