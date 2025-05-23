Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Alan Hazelwood, Staveley

Born in Tibshelf, Alan moved to Staveley once he married, and passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 84. His mining career included spells at Silverhill and Ireland collieries, before he moved on to the local Morrisons store for eight years. While his health allowed it, he loved holidays all over the UK, walking Daisy the family dog and tending his allotment. He was also a keen pigeon fancier and for many years bred Polish rabbits to exhibit. Alan will be remembered as a loved and loving husband to Carol, father to Mark, Gary and Richard, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of two, and brother to Shirley. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5dsxefea. Photo: Contributed