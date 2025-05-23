Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Wendy Ashmore, Hasland
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Wendy passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75. She served her community as a teacher for more than 30 years, until retiring in 2005. Out of the classroom, she was keen on sport and followed tennis, athletics, Formula One and snooker. She was also active in the Chesterfield Townwomen's Guild, a local walking group and enjoyed spoiling the family cats. Wendy leaves her husband Richard, daughters Rachel and Lynne, sister Brenda and brother Roger. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdddpeeu. Photo: Contributed
2. Cecilia Scattergood, Ashgate
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Cecilia passed away at home, aged 93. In her working years she was personal assistant to consultant at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and honorary secretary of the National Association of Postgraduate Medical Education Centre Administrators (NAPMECA). Away from the office, she enjoyed gardening, socialising, music and travelling the world on cruise holidays. Cecilia leaves her husband Derek. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mkwwzur7. Photo: Contributed
3. Alan Hazelwood, Staveley
Born in Tibshelf, Alan moved to Staveley once he married, and passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 84. His mining career included spells at Silverhill and Ireland collieries, before he moved on to the local Morrisons store for eight years. While his health allowed it, he loved holidays all over the UK, walking Daisy the family dog and tending his allotment. He was also a keen pigeon fancier and for many years bred Polish rabbits to exhibit. Alan will be remembered as a loved and loving husband to Carol, father to Mark, Gary and Richard, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of two, and brother to Shirley. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5dsxefea. Photo: Contributed
4. Christine Straw, Wingerworth
Born in London and a resident of Wingerworth for 60 years, Christine passed away at the Green Nursing Home in Hasland, aged 81. She cared for many in her career as an intensive care nurse. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, learning about ancestry and served as secretary of the Chesterfield Wine Circle. Predeceased by granddaughter Emma, Christine leaves daughters Mel, Jo and Dawn, grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Georgia, Alex, Jake and James, great-grandchildren Zack, Jack and Charlie, her sister Jacqui and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/59usmzus. Photo: Contributed
