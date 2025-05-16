Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

4 . Reverend Derek Booth, Chesterfield

Father Booth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and fortified by the Sacraments of the Church. After training for the ministry at King's College London, he was ordained as a deacon in 1962 and then as a priest in 1963. His clerical career took him on to the Dioceses of Chester and Carlisle, and finally to become a curate in Staveley, Barrow Hill and Inkersall, in the Diocese of Derby from 1997 to 2001.He continued to minister in many local parishes in retirement. Derek was an talented pianist and piano teacher, and a great model railway enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and was predeceased by his son Michael in 2014. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n7u6np8. Photo: Contributed