Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Guy Meddows-Taylor, Chesterfield
Born in the British Military Hospital, Hong Kong, Guy resettled in Chesterfield in early childhood. He passed away suddenly at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 37. On leaving Tupton Hall School, Guy went to work in the hospitality sector, starting in Tupton Fish Bar and moving on to kitchens including Casa Hotel, Brampton Manor and Van Dyks, finally becoming head chef at the White Hart Inn, Moorwood Moor. His talent and passion for food was applied to many memorable celebratory meals with loved ones, and he will be remembered as an enthusiastic, fun-loving and caring son, brother, nephew, uncle and partner to his fiancée Molly. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ycxjfxvr. Photo: Contributed
2. Ronald Billington, Wingerworth
Born in Ilford, East London, Ron died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 100. After enlisting in the Royal Navy at 18, he earned medals of honour during the Second World War on HMS Premier, an aircraft carrier defending convoys crossing the Arctic Circle to the Russian port of Murmansk - described as "the worst journey in the world" by Winston Churchill. In peacetime, he trained as an accountant and became treasurer for Chesterfield Rural District Council in 1963, then the first chief executive of North East Derbyshire District Council. He was a member of Walton Golf Club, and also enjoyed bridge, geography, history and politics, travel and gardening. Predeceased by his wife of 53 years Barbara in 2005, Ron leaves his partner Celia, children Dudley and Julia, two grandchildren and as well as Celia's four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdhys2w6. Photo: Contributed
3. Jean Fletcher, Newbold
Born in Shereford, Norfolk, Jean was a local resident for the past 63 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. She spent her career in social services for Derbyshire County Council. Away from work she enjoyed gardening and nature, her cats, horses, word puzzles, television costume dramas and documentaries, and cruise holidays. Predeceased by her husband Brian, Jean leaves her daughters Julie and Joanne, sons-in-law Michael and Stephen, and grandchildren Charlotte, Nathan and Josh. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdey4fym. Photo: Contributed
4. Reverend Derek Booth, Chesterfield
Father Booth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and fortified by the Sacraments of the Church. After training for the ministry at King's College London, he was ordained as a deacon in 1962 and then as a priest in 1963. His clerical career took him on to the Dioceses of Chester and Carlisle, and finally to become a curate in Staveley, Barrow Hill and Inkersall, in the Diocese of Derby from 1997 to 2001.He continued to minister in many local parishes in retirement. Derek was an talented pianist and piano teacher, and a great model railway enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and was predeceased by his son Michael in 2014. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n7u6np8. Photo: Contributed