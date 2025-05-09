Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Karen Cooney, Staveley
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Karen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital surrounded by her family, aged 65. A devoted homemaker, she was happiest among her family and friends, and also enjoyed walking, holidays abroad and gardening. Karen leaves her children Zoe, Keeley, Holly and Liam, grandchildren Cole, Lottie, Faith, Grayson and Esmae, and her nieces and nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/58neeys2. Photo: Contributed
2. Harry Heaton, Chesterfield
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Harry passed away at the age of 77. His horticultural career began at 15 with a job for Castle Nurseries, before Harry moved on to serve local communities as a landscaping and grounds maintenance officer for Chesterfield Borough, Derbyshire County and Erewash Borough Councils. In 1997, he took the plunge and set up his own gardening operation with his son, and continued to work even as ill health changed his role in the business. Harry leaves his wife Ruth, children Julie and Richard, their spouses Nick and Yvonne, grandchildren Emma and Alice, and siblings Sue, Pat and Pete. He was predeceased by sister Carol. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/8h3bfku9. Photo: Contributed
3. Peggy Spencer, Chesterfield
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Peggy passed away peacefully, aged 85. She filled her life with many interests, and was an active member of Chesterfield Golf Club and North Derbyshire Motor Club. In quieter moments, she enjoyed walking, cooking and gardening. As an animal lover who raised many dogs and other pets over the years, she took great delight in the variety of birds which visited her garden. Predeceased by her husband Les, Peggy leaves her children and step-children Sue, Kate, Alan and Nige, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2s3vuw5k. Photo: Contributed
4. John Lowens, North Wingfield
Born in Manchester and a resident locally for over 50 years, John passed away at home, aged 62. A qualified French polisher, he had only recently retired. John loved Northern Soul music, arts and crafts, reading, played darts and dominoes with friends at the Boot and Shoe in Grassmoor, and walking his dog. He leaves his partner Diane, children Daisy and Kingston, and brothers Mick, Gary and Brian. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y68peaun. Photo: Contributed
