Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Harry Heaton, Chesterfield

A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Harry passed away at the age of 77. His horticultural career began at 15 with a job for Castle Nurseries, before Harry moved on to serve local communities as a landscaping and grounds maintenance officer for Chesterfield Borough, Derbyshire County and Erewash Borough Councils. In 1997, he took the plunge and set up his own gardening operation with his son, and continued to work even as ill health changed his role in the business. Harry leaves his wife Ruth, children Julie and Richard, their spouses Nick and Yvonne, grandchildren Emma and Alice, and siblings Sue, Pat and Pete. He was predeceased by sister Carol. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/8h3bfku9. Photo: Contributed