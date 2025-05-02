Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Major James Rickett, formerly of Bolsover

James was born in Chesterfield and grew up on the Oxcroft Estate. He passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice in Retford, aged 53. At 17, James began his Army career with the 9/12th Royal Lancers. He served operational tours of Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as he worked up the ranks with great determination. He was promoted to Major in 2017. Devoted to his family and friends above all, out of uniform his other great passion was golf and he achieved much tournament success. He also enjoyed music, travel, walking and cooking. James leaves his wife Lisa, sons Alex and Theo, and siblings Graham, Claire, Garry, John and Catherine. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/29aztpus. Photo: Contributed