Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Major James Rickett, formerly of Bolsover
James was born in Chesterfield and grew up on the Oxcroft Estate. He passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice in Retford, aged 53. At 17, James began his Army career with the 9/12th Royal Lancers. He served operational tours of Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as he worked up the ranks with great determination. He was promoted to Major in 2017. Devoted to his family and friends above all, out of uniform his other great passion was golf and he achieved much tournament success. He also enjoyed music, travel, walking and cooking. James leaves his wife Lisa, sons Alex and Theo, and siblings Graham, Claire, Garry, John and Catherine. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/29aztpus. Photo: Contributed
2. George Loizou, Chesterfield
Born in London, George lived in Chesterfield for the past 28 years and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 66. An internationally renowned computational toxicologist, he spent the majority of his career in a senior position with the Health & Safety Executive in Buxton, helping to protect workers from exposure to harmful chemicals. Away from the lab, he was a lifelong supporter of Arsenal FC and loved walking in the Peaks, playing classical guitar and good political debate. George leaves his wife Helen, children Matina, Sophia and Demetri, two grandchildren and a third on the way, and his brothers John and Panos. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ynyj6yeb. Photo: Contributed
3. Sylvia Linacre, Barlborough
Born in Barlborough and a local resident most of her life, Sylvia died at the age of 93. She worked as a teacher until early retirement due to ill health. An active member of the village community she loved so much, Sylvia devoted much of her time to organising events and activities, particularly around her love of history, and also served on the parish council. She leaves her daughters Ruth and Sarah and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/34dcdtdr. Photo: Contributed
4. Ron Gent, Alfreton
Born in Swanwick and a lifelong local resident, Ron passed away at home, aged 83. A television engineer by trade, away from work he liked to relax in front of the box or with a good book and also enjoyed driving. Ron leaves his wife Norma. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdh6mmn9. Photo: Contributed
