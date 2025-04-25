Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Derrick Taylor MBE, Loundsley Green

Born in Apperknowle, Derrick was a resident of the area for all 90 years of his life. A former metallurgist, he retired as research director of Sheffield steel tools company James Neill and was honoured with an MBE for services to industry. Derrick was keen on sports and excelled as a batsman and goalkeeper, later passing on his wisdom to new generations via his grandson’s five-a-side team and Matlock Cricket Club. He leaves a wife Pamela, daughters Angela and Elaine, sons-in-law Jeremy and Tony, grandsons Robert, William, Edward and Jonathan and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4euetxau. Photo: Contributed