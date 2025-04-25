Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Wayne Oldham, North Wingfield
Born in Barnsley and a resident of North Wingfield for 12 years, Wayne passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 47. His career in IT included spells with Sheffield hospitality business FDH, and then the NHS, before becoming an IT teacher in private education until his retirement in 2005. He will be remembered as someone who loved, treasured and cared for so many people and was loved equally in return. Wayne leaves husband Andrew, daughter Leah and one grandchild. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/34s2rum2. Photo: Contributed
2. Jayne Hickerman, Brimington
Born at Tupton, Jayne was a lifelong resident of the area. She passed away at home aged 64. After early career roles with chocolatier Thorntons and Dema Glass, her latter years were spent in care work. In her spare time, Jayne enjoyed holidays, bingo, cooking, murder mysteries and soaps, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n8tjmyh. Photo: Contributed
3. Derrick Taylor MBE, Loundsley Green
Born in Apperknowle, Derrick was a resident of the area for all 90 years of his life. A former metallurgist, he retired as research director of Sheffield steel tools company James Neill and was honoured with an MBE for services to industry. Derrick was keen on sports and excelled as a batsman and goalkeeper, later passing on his wisdom to new generations via his grandson’s five-a-side team and Matlock Cricket Club. He leaves a wife Pamela, daughters Angela and Elaine, sons-in-law Jeremy and Tony, grandsons Robert, William, Edward and Jonathan and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4euetxau. Photo: Contributed
4. Betty Wright, Lower Pilsley
Born as Gwendoline in Melton Mowbray, Betty was a resident of Chesterfield for 87 years, and passed away at home, aged 92. For 20 of those years she worked as a school assistant at Park House Primary School. Her days were filled with gardening, countryside walks, visits to National Trust properties and collecting ceramics. Predeceased by her husband Peter, Better leaves daughters Jayne and Helen, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/jc6v5rd3. Photo: Contributed
