Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our local communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Wendy Frost, Staveley
Wendy Frost of Staveley has passed away at Weston Park, aged 69. Born in Southampton and a resident locally for around 60 years, Wendy was a cooking assistant at Brimington before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and going to bingo at Staveley Cricket Club. Wendy leaves her sons Brendon Turton and Terry Frost, daughter-in-law Keeley, grandchildren Owen Frost and Finley Turton, and sister Marian. Photo: Contributed
2. Sandra Hopkinson, Swanwick
Sandra Margaret Hopkinson (nee Smith) of Swanwick has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 71. Born in Derby and a lifelong Derbyshire resident, Sandra was a teaching assistant for eight years and had previously worked in administration roles. Her interests included sewing, crafting and she enjoyed her garden. Sandra leaves her husband Anthony, daughter Luisa, stepsons Mark and Andrew, and six grandchildren. Photo: Contributed
3. Freda Quinn, Somersall
Born in Sleaford, Lincolnshire and a resident of Somersall for 58 years, Freda Quinn has passed away in Chesterfield, aged 93. She enjoyed going to church and looking after her grandchildren. Freda leaves children Keith, Susan, Anthony, Andrew and Michael, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Photo: Contributed
4. Margaret Higginbottom, Inkersall
Born in Chesterfield, Margaret Higginbottom of Inkersall, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 86. She enjoyed watching her favourite TV soaps, but had also travelled the world with her husband Keith, spending many hours reading books in the sunshine, especially at their holiday home in Spain. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 68 years and their two sons, Gary and Calvin, as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great, great-grandchild. After a lengthy battle with illness at home in her later years, Margaret is now reunited with their only daughter Dawn. Photo: Contributed
