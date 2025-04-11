Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Marion Malcolmson MBE, Chesterfield

Born in Oldham, Margaret lived in Chesterfield for 42 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77, after a short illness. A career civil servant, early roles at local benefit offices took her on to the Department for Work & Pensions head offices in Sheffield and London. She received an MBE in 1994 for services to the Department of Education and Employment. Away from work she was active in Walton and Holymoorside Women's Institutes and St John's Church, Walton. She was also an avid reader, and enjoyed homecrafts and Mediterranean holidays. Margaret leaves husband Kevin, brother Garth, nephews, nieces and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mua7tvw. Photo: Contributed