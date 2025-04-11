Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Tim Halksworth, Ashgate
Born in Ashgate Nursing Home, Tim was a lifelong Chesterfield resident. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 62. On leaving school, he joined the family business as a plumber and remained there until retiring in 2022. A lifelong Sheffield United fan who followed them all over the country, he also made time for fishing, holidays on the North Yorkshire coast, and his boxer dogs. Tim leaves his wife Dawn, brothers John and Mark, sisters-in-law Sue and Viv, nephews Craig, Nick and Tom, mother-in-law Margaret. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5xb2pcwm. Photo: Contributed
2. Raymond Mosley, Clowne
Born in Palterton and a resident of Clowne for 57 years, Ray passed away at home, aged 80. He began his career as Ray started his career as a welder before retraining as a miner at Whitwell Colliery. He progressed to become an underground official at Whitwell until it closed in 1987, then Markham until that closed in 1993. Away from work he enjoyed walking, watching cricket and other sports, bird watching and attending church. Ray leaves his wife Jennifer, daughters Angela and Nicola, and grandsons Sam and Joel. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc7486sc. Photo: Contributed
3. Marion Malcolmson MBE, Chesterfield
Born in Oldham, Margaret lived in Chesterfield for 42 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77, after a short illness. A career civil servant, early roles at local benefit offices took her on to the Department for Work & Pensions head offices in Sheffield and London. She received an MBE in 1994 for services to the Department of Education and Employment. Away from work she was active in Walton and Holymoorside Women's Institutes and St John's Church, Walton. She was also an avid reader, and enjoyed homecrafts and Mediterranean holidays. Margaret leaves husband Kevin, brother Garth, nephews, nieces and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mua7tvw. Photo: Contributed
4. Michael Cheetham, Boythorpe
Born in Chesterfield and a resident there all his life, Michael died at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home on March 25, 2025, aged 83. An accounts and wages clerk by profession, he was also a lifelong part of the congregation at the Church of Saints Augustine, and a keen member of the Ramblers' Association for more than half a century. Michael never married, but leaves behind good friends who will miss him dearly. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/at2xf95s. Photo: Contributed
