Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Susan Kinley, Inkersall
Sue lived in Inkersall for the past 49 years, and previously Creswell, Barrow Hill, Hollingwood and North Wingfield. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73. After a varied career in local retail, she retired in 2010 as a cashier at Chesterfield Borough Council's Revenues Hall. She loved to sing and performed with Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society for more than 30 years, then recently the Peak Performance musical theatre group. Off-stage she enjoyed crafting, knitting, for both charity and pleasure, and walking in the Peak District. Sue leaves husband Ray, daughter Marie, four brothers and two sisters. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/395pueee. Photo: Contributed
2. Roderick Powell, Dronfield
Born in Sheffield and a lifelong local resident, Roderick passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 67, following a third stroke. He began his working life with a family business, then trained to become a sculptor and eventually went on to feature in international ice sculpting competitions. He took early retirement to care for his parents Roy and Brenda, both now deceased, but still found time to help his local church, and express his love of art and music through the choir. He leaves his sister Fiona. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yjz9mn59. Photo: Contributed
3. Rosemary Stapleton, Inkersall
Born in Barrow Hill and a lifelong local resident, Rosemary passed away at home, aged 78. She spent the majority of her career providing care and education for children as a nursery nurse, but also had stints as a dinner lady at Speedwell Infant School and as a pharmacist. After retiring in 1994 due to multiple sclerosis, Rosemary filled her days with grandchildren, gardening and flower arranging, and as an active member of St Columba's Church. Rosemary leaves her husband Gordon, one son, two daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/438sbncp. Photo: Contributed
4. Mavis Hobson, Walton
Born in Brampton, Mavis was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield. She passed away at Brookholme Croft Care Home in Hasland, aged 93. After starting out in John Turner's department store, she settled as a secretary at Brampton Primary School. Active in Rose Hill United Reformed Church for many years, Mavis enjoyed flower arranging and various crafts. Predeceased by her husband Philip, she leaves niece Diane, nephew David, and cousins Rita, Pam and Gwen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/54vb5jfa. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.