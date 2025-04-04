Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Roderick Powell, Dronfield

Born in Sheffield and a lifelong local resident, Roderick passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 67, following a third stroke. He began his working life with a family business, then trained to become a sculptor and eventually went on to feature in international ice sculpting competitions. He took early retirement to care for his parents Roy and Brenda, both now deceased, but still found time to help his local church, and express his love of art and music through the choir. He leaves his sister Fiona. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yjz9mn59. Photo: Contributed