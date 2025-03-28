Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Caroline Backhouse, Pilsley
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Pilsley for most of her life, Caroline assed away suddenly, aged 41. She worked receptionist for doctors and dentists, and also enjoyed a spell trading on Chesterfield market. She liked cooking, classic television comedies and a wide variety of music. Caroline leaves her father Steven, stepmum Jayne, mother Mandy, grandparents Val and Ken and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n9wansb. Photo: Contributed
2. Stewart Harrison, Matlock
Born in Sheffield and a resident locally for over 55 years, Stewart passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75, as a consequence of motor neurone disease. Known as 'the washer man' to his customers, he was an electrician by trade, then specialised as a domestic appliance engineer. An avid Sheffield Wednesday supporter, he also enjoyed playing golf, watching Formula One and absolutely loved touring with his motorhome. Stewart leaves his wife Wendy, children Lee and Jemimah, grandchildren Annabelle and Harrison, and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdc6pdpm. Photo: Contributed
3. Tracy Long, Inkersall
Born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and a lifelong local resident, Tracy passed away at home, aged 58. Her career included spells at Brimington Dental Practice, Peacocks, Matalan and Boyes. Away from work she had a passion for painting, and loved live music, caravan holidays and travel. Tracy was also a keen gardener, and enjoyed swimming, cycling and walking her beloved Chihuahua Pepe. Tracy leaves her father Terry, children Ashley and Christy, and newborn grandson Luca. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/fmy98mzt. Photo: Contributed
4. Gordon Millward, Old Whittington
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Gordon passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 86. He started his working life as an apprentice carpenter, and eventually retired as clerk of works for Trent Regional Health Authority. He enjoyed travel, DIY, walking, classical music, documentaries and being a grandfather. Predeceased by his wife Joan in 2016, Gordon leaves sons Paul and Christopher, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2h3skvc5. Photo: Contributed
