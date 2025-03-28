Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Stewart Harrison, Matlock

Born in Sheffield and a resident locally for over 55 years, Stewart passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75, as a consequence of motor neurone disease. Known as 'the washer man' to his customers, he was an electrician by trade, then specialised as a domestic appliance engineer. An avid Sheffield Wednesday supporter, he also enjoyed playing golf, watching Formula One and absolutely loved touring with his motorhome. Stewart leaves his wife Wendy, children Lee and Jemimah, grandchildren Annabelle and Harrison, and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdc6pdpm. Photo: Contributed