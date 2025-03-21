Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Dorothy Beresford, Matlock

Born in Chesterfield, Dorothy was a lifelong Derbyshire resident, including spells in Tansley and Ashover, She passed away at Valley Lodge Care Home in Matlock, aged 94. She worked as a secretary at Chesterfield Town Hall, before dedicating her time to her home and family. An amateur stage star, she was a vital part of the Hasland Theatre Company from 1966 until her final performance in 2001, and was active with Walton Women's Institute and St John's Church, Walton. As sometime president of Chesterfield's British Heart Foundation branch, she helped to secure one of the first ever defibrillators at Chesterfield Royal. Predeceased by her husband Elliott and son Ian, Dorothy leaves children David and Claire, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5a3tvb9t. Photo: Contributed