Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Dorothy Beresford, Matlock
Born in Chesterfield, Dorothy was a lifelong Derbyshire resident, including spells in Tansley and Ashover, She passed away at Valley Lodge Care Home in Matlock, aged 94. She worked as a secretary at Chesterfield Town Hall, before dedicating her time to her home and family. An amateur stage star, she was a vital part of the Hasland Theatre Company from 1966 until her final performance in 2001, and was active with Walton Women's Institute and St John's Church, Walton. As sometime president of Chesterfield's British Heart Foundation branch, she helped to secure one of the first ever defibrillators at Chesterfield Royal. Predeceased by her husband Elliott and son Ian, Dorothy leaves children David and Claire, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5a3tvb9t. Photo: Contributed
2. Eric Scothern, Danesmoor
Born in Woolley Moor and a lifelong local resident, Eric passed away at the age of 84. In his working years he was a mechanical engineer at Chesterfield packaging firm Robinsons. Retirement gave him more time to enjoy gardening, walking, bird-watching and photography. Eric leaves his wife Phyllis, two daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/trccjz6h. Photo: Contributed
3. Margaret Kay, Brampton
Born in Brampton, Margaret was a lifelong local resident. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94. A school secretary in her working years, she also made vital contributions to Brampton Moor Chapel as a Sunday school teacher and youth club leader. In later years, she volunteered as secretary of Brampton Living History Society. Predeceased by her husband Harry, Margaret leaves sons David and Andrew, daughter-in-law Janet, grandson Michael, great-grandson Jude, step granddaughter Kelly, step great-granddaughter Sophie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdf73duk. Photo: Contributed
4. William Skinner, Wingerworth
Born in Bolsover and a lifelong local resident, William passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87. His career included spells with the National Coal Board at Grassmoor and Lloyds Training. Away from work, he enjoyed football, cricket, gardening, holidays, walking and time among his family. Predeceased by his wife Irene, William leaves his sister Edith and nieces and nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/msdr9d62. Photo: Contributed
