Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Paul Halksworth, Wingerworth
Born in Duckmanton and a resident of Wingerworth for 37 years, Paul passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. He began his career as a draughtsman at British Furnaces from 1960 until 1972, when he returned to education at the Universities of Manchester and Nottingham. On graduation he became a history teacher and examiner, first at Manor Comprehensive School near Mansfield, then Tupton Hall School from 1981 until 2007. He was a published author and public speaker who gave guided tours of Sutton Scarsdale Hall and Cromford Mills. In his younger days he also won medals in athletics, played football and practiced judo. Paul leaves his wife Sandra, children Susie and Daniel, and siblings Barbara, Victor and Andrew. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y2vvamfw. Photo: Contributed
2. Joan May, Grassmoor
Born in Bolsover, Joan moved to North Wingfield in the early 1950s, then to Grassmoor for 15 years. She passed away at Claydon Lodge Care Home, aged 102. Joan served in the Women's Royal Army Corps during the Second World War, then focused on her home and family in peacetime. She enjoyed gardening, reading and knitting, and was active in Grassmoor Methodist Church and Friendship Club. Predeceased by her husband Anthony, Joan leaves children Pam and David, grandchildren Craig, Sheryl and Michael and great-grandson Jake. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdd69e82. Photo: Contributed
3. Andrew Brookes, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield, Andrew lived in Clay Cross for many years until making the short hop back to his hometown around 2010. He passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 54. On leaving school, Andrew spent more than a decade at the Biwater's Clay Cross Works, then worked another ten years in construction until landing a job at the United Cast Bar foundry, where he remained until his death. He was passionate about boxing and Manchester United, and loved to travel, read, watch live music and have fun among friends. Predeceased by his father, Andrew leaves his partner Maria, son Kieron, his mum, siblings, wider family and best mate Wayne. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdzysuby. Photo: Contributed
4. Alison Cook, Holme Hall
Born in Chesterfield, Alison was a lifelong resident. She passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 61. She spent her career in social services. A big fan of Chesterfield FC, Alison also enjoyed cooking, walking her dog, holidays and being among her family and friends who will miss her dearly. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mseeujsy. Photo: Contributed