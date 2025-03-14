Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Paul Halksworth, Wingerworth

Born in Duckmanton and a resident of Wingerworth for 37 years, Paul passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. He began his career as a draughtsman at British Furnaces from 1960 until 1972, when he returned to education at the Universities of Manchester and Nottingham. On graduation he became a history teacher and examiner, first at Manor Comprehensive School near Mansfield, then Tupton Hall School from 1981 until 2007. He was a published author and public speaker who gave guided tours of Sutton Scarsdale Hall and Cromford Mills. In his younger days he also won medals in athletics, played football and practiced judo. Paul leaves his wife Sandra, children Susie and Daniel, and siblings Barbara, Victor and Andrew. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y2vvamfw. Photo: Contributed