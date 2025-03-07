Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
For more details on how they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes, go to legacy.com/uk/obituaries/derbyshiretimes-uk/browse.
1. Irene Twigg, Old Whittington
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Irene passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80. A retired nursing auxiliary, she enjoyed her free time with family, watching murder mysteries and solving puzzles. Predeceased by her husband Keith, Irene leaves children Alan, Ian and Rachel, and grandchildren Molly, Ruby, Lennon, Beau and Ethan. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4bx5pwp5. Photo: Contributed
2. Anthony Booth, Loundsley Green
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Anthony passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. He worked as a coal miner-foreman for 35 years, then on retiring from the pit he worked as a barman at Matlock Golf Club, where he was also a longtime member. A season ticket holder at Chesterfield FC, away from the crowds he enjoyed tending his garden. Anthony leaves his wife of 61 years Betty, son Jonathan, one granddaughter, and siblings Gerald, Graham, Michael Brenda and Doreen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc63se85. Photo: Contributed
3. Pauline Walker, Morton
Born in Morton, Pauline (née Froggatt) lived in the village for most of her life. She passed away peacefully at her home, aged 88, following many years of ill health. After graduating from Tupton Hall Grammar School, she studied chemistry at Chesterfield College and then went to work in the metallurgical laboratory of the Clay Cross Company. She later found use for her skills as a dispenser at Stonebroom doctors' surgery for quarter of a century, and was active in community life and Morton Holy Cross Church. A keen hockey and tennis player in her youth, she also enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing, quiz shows and the theatre. Pauline leaves children Paul, Carolyn and Julie, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yb5n9kk6. Photo: Contributed
4. Barry Pearson, Wingerworth
Born as Frederick but better known by his middle name, Barry was a lifelong local resident and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90. He spent many of those years working in the same hospital as a storekeeper in the works department. He had a keen interest in history and especially Egyptology, and loved to travel, rear fox terriers and care for his garden. Predeceased by his wife Christine, Barry leaves children Richard and Nicole, and grandchildren Laura, Daniel, Hannah, Alex and Orla. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4s77fy7v. Photo: Contributed
