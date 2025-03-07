Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Pauline Walker, Morton

Born in Morton, Pauline (née Froggatt) lived in the village for most of her life. She passed away peacefully at her home, aged 88, following many years of ill health. After graduating from Tupton Hall Grammar School, she studied chemistry at Chesterfield College and then went to work in the metallurgical laboratory of the Clay Cross Company. She later found use for her skills as a dispenser at Stonebroom doctors' surgery for quarter of a century, and was active in community life and Morton Holy Cross Church. A keen hockey and tennis player in her youth, she also enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing, quiz shows and the theatre. Pauline leaves children Paul, Carolyn and Julie, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yb5n9kk6. Photo: Contributed