Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Mary Burgin, Barlborough

Mary was born at Beighton Fields and lived all her life in the Barlborough area. She passed away peacefully at home, aged 90. A much loved and long-serving dinner lady at Spinkhill Primary School, she later dedicated herself to caring for her husband, Arthur, in the 13 years between a serious stroke and his death in 2004. She enjoyed holidays, theatre trips and days out with friends and her ever growing family, or relaxing with her knitting at home with snooker or Strictly on the television. Mary leaves her daughter Anne, son-in-law Gary, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ymfuu3rp. Photo: Contributed