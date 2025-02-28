Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Kaylet Smedley, Brimington
A local resident all her life, Kaylet passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 92. She spent her career as a lecturer at Chesterfield Technical College. Following the loss of her son Andrew, Kaylet became an enormous supporter of what was then called the Leukaemia Research Fund. She raised more than £1million over several decades, and was presented with the British Empire Medal in 2012 for services to charity. Widowed since the death of her beloved husband Ron in 2021, Kaylet is survived by her daughters Jane and Pip, and granddaughter Laura. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mry69jw6. Photo: Contributed
2. Albert Crampton, Somersall
Born in Clowne, Albert was a resident of Chesterfield all his life, and passed away at home, aged 93. He began his career as a joiner, and rose to become a general foreman in the building trade, working most of his life at Chesterfield Borough Council. Off site, he enjoyed crown green bowling, dancing, tennis, badminton, and in retirement he turned to learning computer skills, walking in the countryside and travel. Albert leaves his wife Kathleen, sons Robert and Richard, grandsons Matthew, Alex, Andrew and Daniel, and great-grandson Ned. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yzwpnhjd. Photo: Contributed
3. Mary Burgin, Barlborough
Mary was born at Beighton Fields and lived all her life in the Barlborough area. She passed away peacefully at home, aged 90. A much loved and long-serving dinner lady at Spinkhill Primary School, she later dedicated herself to caring for her husband, Arthur, in the 13 years between a serious stroke and his death in 2004. She enjoyed holidays, theatre trips and days out with friends and her ever growing family, or relaxing with her knitting at home with snooker or Strictly on the television. Mary leaves her daughter Anne, son-in-law Gary, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ymfuu3rp. Photo: Contributed
4. Lucy Mather, Old Whittington
A lifelong resident of Old Whittington, Lucy passed away at home, aged 94. For more than three decades, she cooked in the kitchens of Whittington Hall Hospital, retiring just before it closed. At home she devoted her time to family, knitting for charity, playing darts and socialising with friends at Whittington Miners Welfare Club. Predeceased by her husband Ronald in 2009, Lucy leaves children Christopher and Carol, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/522svy7t. Photo: Contributed
