Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Frank Key, Ashgate

Born in Hasland, Frank was a lifelong local resident and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88. He had a long and successful career as a firefighter in Chesterfield and Glossop, before taking up the role of fire officer at the hospital. He enjoyed sport, especially football, gardening, holidays in Cyprus and walking. Predeceased by his daughter Caroline, Frank leaves his wife Brenda, sons Russell, Chris and Tony, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/244pj9xc. Photo: Contributed