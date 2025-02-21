Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Joan Wood, Brimington
A lifelong resident of Brimington, Joan passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home in Alfreton, aged 84. She served as a school teacher for 30 years in communities across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and retired as a headteacher at Barlow Primary School. Her pleasures included playing the piano, reading, gardening, holidays and visiting National Trust properties. Joan was predeceased last year by her beloved husband Jeffrey. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2zambzjr. Photo: Contributed
2. Ann Dale, Chesterfield
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Ann passed away aged 79. A former ancillary nurse, she also worked in the accounts department for the Derbyshire Times for 40 years. Her interests included craft making and spending time with family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, Ann leaves children Mark and Rachel, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5eyuc37d. Photo: Contributed
3. Frank Key, Ashgate
Born in Hasland, Frank was a lifelong local resident and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88. He had a long and successful career as a firefighter in Chesterfield and Glossop, before taking up the role of fire officer at the hospital. He enjoyed sport, especially football, gardening, holidays in Cyprus and walking. Predeceased by his daughter Caroline, Frank leaves his wife Brenda, sons Russell, Chris and Tony, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/244pj9xc. Photo: Contributed
4. Janice Wareham, Ashover
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Janice passed away at Walton Hospital, aged 91. A retail manageress for 19 years, she later moved into care work. She enjoyed travel, gardening, golf, flower arranging and time among her loved ones. Predeceased by her husband Bryan, Janice leaves son Mark, daughter-in-law Tracy and granddaughter Katie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4hdubvm2. Photo: Contributed
