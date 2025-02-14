Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Karen Holmes, Tupton
Born in Grimsby, Karen was a resident of the Chesterfield area for 35 years and passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 67. She was a retired primary school teacher. Away from the classroom, she enjoyed travelling across Europe and the USA, caravanning around the UK, walking her dog and spending time with her family. Karen leaves her husband Steven, daughters Alison and Victoria, grandson Oscar, mother Jean, and sisters Christine and Susan. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3u4zae2u. Photo: Contributed
2. John Nicholson, Wingerworth
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, John passed away at Nottingham City Hospital, aged 74. On leaving school, he went into the building trade with CE Gaunt & Son Ltd, before completing an apprenticeship at glass manufacturer Lamp Caps. He moved down Sheffield Road to become a salesman at Caravan Investments, then joined the ambulance service. In 1989, he finally established his own business JE Nicholson Funeral Director, which he has now passed on to his children. A big Elvis fan, he joined travelling across the USA and deer stalking in Scotland. John leaves his wife Linda, children Alison, Roger, Deborah, Jane and Shaun, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren Thea, Tyler and Finley. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y2bds54j. Photo: Contributed
3. Joan Revill, Chesterfield
Born in New Whittington and a lifelong local resident, Joan most recently lived at Elm Lodge Care Home in Newbold. She passed away at the age of 92. Her working years included a spell at Trebor, and she filled her free time with dancing and travel. Predeceased by her husband Stanley, Joan leaves sons Michael, Peter and Tony, grandchildren Kerry, Lisa, Donna, Andrew and Jamie, and great-grandchildren Millie, Charlie, Francesca, Isabelle, Emily, Atlanta, Bella and Rain. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/vtvujeu6. Photo: Contributed
4. Dennis Bond, Wingerworth
Born in Staveley, Dennis was a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area. After 65 years in Wingerworth, he moved to the Old Vicarage Care Home in Clay Cross, where he passed away aged 93. He was a supplies liaison officer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, until his retirement in 1996. A fan of Sheffield United FC, he also enjoyed crosswords, puzzles and reading the newspaper. Dennis leaves his wife Eileen, children Andrew, Kay and Judith, and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mtk2ufb4. Photo: Contributed
