Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . John Nicholson, Wingerworth

Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, John passed away at Nottingham City Hospital, aged 74. On leaving school, he went into the building trade with CE Gaunt & Son Ltd, before completing an apprenticeship at glass manufacturer Lamp Caps. He moved down Sheffield Road to become a salesman at Caravan Investments, then joined the ambulance service. In 1989, he finally established his own business JE Nicholson Funeral Director, which he has now passed on to his children. A big Elvis fan, he joined travelling across the USA and deer stalking in Scotland. John leaves his wife Linda, children Alison, Roger, Deborah, Jane and Shaun, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren Thea, Tyler and Finley. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y2bds54j. Photo: Contributed