Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Elliot Crowder, Chesterfield

Born at the Royal Hospital and a resident of Chesterfield all his life, Elliott passed away at home, aged 31. A heavy goods driver by day, he was also a successful poker player. He was a regular at Grosvenor Casino in Sheffield and Dusk Till Dawn in Nottingham, and boasted a biggest tournament win of £70,000. Elliott also held a season ticket at Chesterfield FC, followed Brampton Rovers too, enjoyed television comedy and nights at the Barrel with his brother and a close-knit social circle. Elliott leaves behind his parents Kevin and Melanie, grandad Brian, and many more loving family members and friends who held him in the highest regard. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4h7y6u6u. Photo: Contributed