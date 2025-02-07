Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Elliot Crowder, Chesterfield
Born at the Royal Hospital and a resident of Chesterfield all his life, Elliott passed away at home, aged 31. A heavy goods driver by day, he was also a successful poker player. He was a regular at Grosvenor Casino in Sheffield and Dusk Till Dawn in Nottingham, and boasted a biggest tournament win of £70,000. Elliott also held a season ticket at Chesterfield FC, followed Brampton Rovers too, enjoyed television comedy and nights at the Barrel with his brother and a close-knit social circle. Elliott leaves behind his parents Kevin and Melanie, grandad Brian, and many more loving family members and friends who held him in the highest regard. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4h7y6u6u. Photo: Contributed
2. Thelma Ingleton, Hasland
Born in Temple Normanton and a resident of Hasland for 63 years, Thelma passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 85. On leaving school, she began working as a typist, then in 1974 became secretary at Hasland Hall School, where she stayed until retirement. Thelma excelled at sports in her younger days, and discovered a lifelong love of dancing as a teenager. She also enjoyed her garden and family holidays. Predeceased by her husband Alan, she leaves her son Andrew. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/36had4tk. Photo: Contributed
3. Barrie Cartwright, Ashgate
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, most recently at Ashgate Care Home, Barrie passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. Baz, as he was known to many, was a self- employed painter and decorator, trading as R&B Cartwright. He loved overseas holidays and sports as a matchgoing fan at Derby County and keen supporter of Chesterfield FC. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and daughter Pamela, Barrie leaves daughter Sandra, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mww8p63j. Photo: Contributed
4. Julie Hoskin, Newbold
Born on Dunston Lane, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Julie passed away at home, aged 63. She spent most of her career in retail, finally retiring after a stint with Sainsbury's. She loved flowers, trips to the garden centre, walking and travel. Julie leaves her son Luke, dad Colin, sisters Sandra, Wendy and Jane, four nieces and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yu97f8zj. Photo: Contributed