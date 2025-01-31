Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

4 . Geoffrey Clayton, Eckington

Lifelong local resident Geoff passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital following a brief stay, aged 78. On leaving school in 1964, he joined the family vehicle interiors business, Claytons 1908 Ltd, in Sheffield, and remained there until retiring alongside his brother Albert in 2019. Away from work, he cherished time with his family, holidays, long walks with his dogs, and nurturing his garden. Geoff was a devoted husband to Pam, father to Joanne and Paul, father-in-law and grandfather to Evey and Sammy. He also leaves Albert, his sister Val, sister-in-law Kath and many nieces and nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4d7mabjz. Photo: Contributed