Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Jayne Riggott, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Jayne passed away at home, aged 62. A hairdresser by trade, she enjoyed gardening, knitting and collecting crystals. Jayne leaves her fiance David, children Natalie, Aaron, Siobhan, Jordan and granddaughter Rosie. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mwm2bfmm. Photo: Contributed
2. Edmund Harrison, Brimington Common
Born in Sedgley and a resident locally for 58 years, Edmund passed away at Wood Grange Care Home in Bourne, Lincolnshire, aged 90. He completed his National Service as an RAF corporal, 1952-57, before joining Derbyshire Police. He rose to the rank of sergeant in Chesterfield over 25 years in the force. He eventually retired after 14 years as a local government officer. A avid supporter of Wolverhampton Wanderers throughout his life. Edmund also enjoyed non-fiction audiobooks and spending time with his family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he leaves daughters Lorraine and Vivienne, son-in-law Tim, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yfavptzn. Photo: Contributed
3. Christine Preece, Old Whittington
Born in Sheepbridge and a lifelong local resident, Christine passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79. She worked as a care assistant. At home, family came first but she also enjoyed gardening, bingo, holidays, television soaps, Dancing on Ice and Celine Dion. Christine leaves her husband Geoffrey, children Mark, Michelle, Dale, Robert and Lisa, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yhnyxshv. Photo: Contributed
4. Geoffrey Clayton, Eckington
Lifelong local resident Geoff passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital following a brief stay, aged 78. On leaving school in 1964, he joined the family vehicle interiors business, Claytons 1908 Ltd, in Sheffield, and remained there until retiring alongside his brother Albert in 2019. Away from work, he cherished time with his family, holidays, long walks with his dogs, and nurturing his garden. Geoff was a devoted husband to Pam, father to Joanne and Paul, father-in-law and grandfather to Evey and Sammy. He also leaves Albert, his sister Val, sister-in-law Kath and many nieces and nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4d7mabjz. Photo: Contributed
