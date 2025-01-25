Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . John Beauchamp, Calver

Born in Birmingham, John lived in north Derbyshire for the past 48 years. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80, following a period of ill health. John's career saw him climb to become company director of Power System Services Ltd, in Chesterfield. He found great joy in playing and watching sports, especially Welsh rugby, along with the more peaceful pursuit of fishing. He devoted much care and attention to house renovations too, as most of all he loved his family. John leaves his wife Janette, children Sally and Paul, along three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2va7crwu. Photo: Contributed