Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Anthony Stewart, Bolsover
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, 'Anto' passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 61. He served the public as a miner, firefighter and community enforcement officer. He was a fan Glasgow's Rangers Football Team, and otherwise enjoyed spending time with family and going to festivals. Anto leaves his wife Beverley, and children James, Macaulay, Samantha, Kimberley and Chelsea. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4mmbvm7e. Photo: Contributed
2. Frances Hughes, Holme Hall
Born in Killamarsh and a resident locally for most of her life, Frances passed away at Barnfield Care Home in Holmewood, aged 85. She helped raise generations of young people as an English teacher at St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, retiring in 1992. She also loved to play and teach piano, and whiled away her leisure time walking in Derbyshire and travelling abroad. Frances leaves her children Clare and Andrew, daughter-in-law Sharon, and grandchildren Sam, David and Luke. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/pn37ww4u. Photo: Contributed
3. John Beauchamp, Calver
Born in Birmingham, John lived in north Derbyshire for the past 48 years. He passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80, following a period of ill health. John's career saw him climb to become company director of Power System Services Ltd, in Chesterfield. He found great joy in playing and watching sports, especially Welsh rugby, along with the more peaceful pursuit of fishing. He devoted much care and attention to house renovations too, as most of all he loved his family. John leaves his wife Janette, children Sally and Paul, along three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2va7crwu. Photo: Contributed
4. Doreen Booth, Blackwell
Born in Morton and a lifelong local resident, Doreen passed away at King's Mill Hospital, aged 86. A former statistician for the Coal Board, her career also included spells in senior management at Higham Farm and Chesterfield Hotels. She enjoyed art, theatre and music, gardening, sewing, travel and spending time with family and friends. Doreen leaves her children Robert and Sally, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2uaumru5. Photo: Contributed
