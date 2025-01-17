Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Roger Freestone, Newbold

Born in Hackney, London, amid the Second World War, Roger was a local resident for the last 45 years. He passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. He had a long career in the insurance industry before taking up administrative and ministerial roles at St Thomas' Church and Cross Street Baptist Church. Roger also served as a magistrate on the North East Derbyshire and Dales Bench for nearly 30 years, retiring as chairman in 2012. An avid fan of West Ham United, he loved to read, travel and dance, and also made time to enjoy cinema and live classical music. Roger leaves wife Irene, children Paul, Dawn, Tim, Geoff and Robin, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ary8bes4. Photo: Contributed