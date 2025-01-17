Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Roger Freestone, Newbold
Born in Hackney, London, amid the Second World War, Roger was a local resident for the last 45 years. He passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. He had a long career in the insurance industry before taking up administrative and ministerial roles at St Thomas' Church and Cross Street Baptist Church. Roger also served as a magistrate on the North East Derbyshire and Dales Bench for nearly 30 years, retiring as chairman in 2012. An avid fan of West Ham United, he loved to read, travel and dance, and also made time to enjoy cinema and live classical music. Roger leaves wife Irene, children Paul, Dawn, Tim, Geoff and Robin, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ary8bes4. Photo: Contributed
2. Beatrice Hall, Loundsley Green
Born in Old Whittington, Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield, for most of that time on Ennerdale Crescent in Newbold. She passed away peacefully at home, aged 100. Her working years were largely dedicated to her home and family, but she also had a part time cleaning role at the Post Office AGD. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crochet and puzzles. Predeceased by husband Leslie, Beatrice leaves three daughters, two sons, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3dnexh86. Photo: Contributed
3. Phyllis Miles, Old Tupton
Born on Market Street, Clay Cross, Phyllis was a local resident for all of her 99 years, more than half spent on Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton. Her career included spells at the Tube Works and Martin Cowley, and 24 years as a secretary at Blue Dykes Surgery. She also served more than a quarter of a century as charity secretary for the Clay Cross and District Mobile Physiotherapy Service. A longtime member of Tupton Women's Institute and the Clay Cross Flower Show committee, she enjoyed reading, word games and hiking holidays - having met her late husband Maurice in the Derbyshire hills. Phyllis leaves her son, Andrew, daughter-in-law Lynne, brother Maurice, and much loved nephews and nieces. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdza62hd. Photo: Contributed
4. Stephen Mosley, Ashgate
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Stephen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 65. A former digger driver and company managing director, he retired in 2023. A fan of clay pigeon shooting and pool in his younger days, in later life he turned to golf, horseracing on television and a pint in the pub. Stephen leaves his wife Jayne, daughters Joanne and Marie, sons-in-law Danny and Rich, grandchildren Jake, Bethany, and Declan, brothers Dean and Dale, and a wide circle of friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ws7sa5bn. Photo: Contributed
