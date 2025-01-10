Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Anna Ingram, Oxcroft
Born in Epping, Essex, Anna moved to Derbyshire as a newlywed in the 1960s. She raised her family on Oxcroft Estate together her first husband Peter, while working in the care service for Derbyshire County Council. Following Peter's death, Anna found love again and married Richard, before being widowed for a second time in 2013. Around family life, she devoted herself to her community via St Peter’s Church in Elmton, as a parish councillor, and as a member of the Phoenix Singers, the Swallows, Women’s Institute, Town Women’s Guild, Probus Club and other groups. A talented knitter and dressmaker for family and friends, she also loved to cook, travel, learn about history and sit by the sea. She leaves children Graham, Claire, Garry, John, James, and Catherine, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. and her sister Pamela. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4rndy57p. Photo: Contributed
2. David Brockbank, Inkersall
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, David passed away at home, aged 77. David was the retired proprietor of Ringwood Luxury Coaches, a family business established by his father in 1968. A keen motorcyclist all his life, he was also a former speedway rider and amateur footballer who held a season ticket at Chesterfield FC for many years. David leaves his wife of 55 years Kathleen, daughter Rachel and one grandson. He was predeceased by son Simon in 1993. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mrxxdnn6. Photo: Contributed
3. Doris Evans, formerly of Duckmanton
Born in Clowne, Doris was a resident of Duckmanton for 76 years before relocating to Pickering in North Yorkshire. She passed away at home, aged 96. Having started out as a shop assistant with the Co-op, she went on to own the Village Wool and Grocery shop in Duckmanton. An active member of the Methodist Chapel community, she also enjoyed reading, walking, holidays and spending time with family. Predeceased by her husband George, Doris leaves her daughter Gail, son-in-law Andy, and granddaughters Kirsti and Georgia. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2s42kuh5. Photo: Contributed
4. Terrence Beach, Killamarsh
Born in Killamarsh, Terrence was a local resident for 46 years. He passed away at home, aged 77. Terrence worked as a draughtsman until retirement, and in his own time enjoyed gardening, fishing, snooker, shooting and DIY. He also loved Formula One, watching cricket and golf, steam trains, trams and old vehicles. Predeceased by his wife Jennifer, Terrence leaves his daughters Camilla and Elizabeth. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mwv4hwb8. Photo: Contributed
