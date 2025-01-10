Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Anna Ingram, Oxcroft

Born in Epping, Essex, Anna moved to Derbyshire as a newlywed in the 1960s. She raised her family on Oxcroft Estate together her first husband Peter, while working in the care service for Derbyshire County Council. Following Peter's death, Anna found love again and married Richard, before being widowed for a second time in 2013. Around family life, she devoted herself to her community via St Peter’s Church in Elmton, as a parish councillor, and as a member of the Phoenix Singers, the Swallows, Women’s Institute, Town Women’s Guild, Probus Club and other groups. A talented knitter and dressmaker for family and friends, she also loved to cook, travel, learn about history and sit by the sea. She leaves children Graham, Claire, Garry, John, James, and Catherine, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. and her sister Pamela. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4rndy57p. Photo: Contributed