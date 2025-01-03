Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Ian Forsyth, Somersall

Born in Huddersfield and a resident locally for 48 years, Ian passed away at the age of 88. After studying physics at the University of Nottingham, he went to work in the aircraft industry for De Havilland before becoming a teacher first at Helsby Grammar School, then various other posts until being appointed head master of Tupton Hall School from 1975 until his retirement in 1992. He then served on the Derbyshire Police Authority, volunteered at Staveley and Chesterfield Citizens Advice Bureaus, and chaired Chesterfield U3A. A keen rugby player and referee in his younger years, he later found a love of bowls as a trustee of the Terminus and Robinsons clubs. Ian was also an enthusiastic hill walker and expedition leader, and a long-time member of Clay Cross Rotary Club. He leaves his wife Patricia, son Stuart, three grandchildren and one step-grandchild. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5995asyr. Photo: Contributed