Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times over the past two weeks.
1. Mark Hinde, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield, Mark was a lifelong resident of Newbold and died at home, aged 60. Known to his friends as 'Bean', he was a familiar face in the community from his former role as a school caretaker. A talented artist and songwriter, he was a regular at Stainsby Folk Festival. Off stage, Mark was also a knowledgeable gardener, animal lover and an avid reader of the Derbyshire Times, especially the obituaries section. Predeceased by his parents Betty and Alan and older siblings Michael and Lynda, Mark leaves his sister-in-law, cousins in Chesterfield and Gloucester and many friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/uvbxphh5. Photo: Contributed
2. Barbara Stubbins, Wingerworth
Born in Sheffield, Barbara settled in Chesterfield when she married in 1970, then Wingerworth for the past 44 years. She passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, Hasland, aged 76. A former primary school teachers, she worked for 19 years at St Joseph's Convent School on Newbold Road. Away from the classroom, she loved reading, television quiz shows, cruises and spending time with family. Barbara leaves her husband Robin, daughters Nichola and Joanne, and granddaughter Olivia. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mr53e6rv. Photo: Contributed
3. Ian Forsyth, Somersall
Born in Huddersfield and a resident locally for 48 years, Ian passed away at the age of 88. After studying physics at the University of Nottingham, he went to work in the aircraft industry for De Havilland before becoming a teacher first at Helsby Grammar School, then various other posts until being appointed head master of Tupton Hall School from 1975 until his retirement in 1992. He then served on the Derbyshire Police Authority, volunteered at Staveley and Chesterfield Citizens Advice Bureaus, and chaired Chesterfield U3A. A keen rugby player and referee in his younger years, he later found a love of bowls as a trustee of the Terminus and Robinsons clubs. Ian was also an enthusiastic hill walker and expedition leader, and a long-time member of Clay Cross Rotary Club. He leaves his wife Patricia, son Stuart, three grandchildren and one step-grandchild. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5995asyr. Photo: Contributed
4. Joan Cannon, Clay Cross
Joan was a resident of Danesmoor for 52 years before moving back to her birthplace of Clay Cross for the last eight. She passed away at home, aged 86. After an early three year spell as a bus conductor, the majority of her career was spent cooking in the canteen of Ashton Containers. She loved bingo, holidays abroad and at Chapel St Leonards, and spending time with her family. Joan leaves her husband Thomas, children Paul and Jayne, their spouses Mandy and Steve, grandchildren Scott, Chloe and Lianne, and a great-granddaughter on the way. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2djmvjbk. Photo: Contributed
