Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Karen Bramley, Stonegravels
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Karen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 63. She worked from a young age at Trebor Bassett and later had a succession of cleaning jobs. She enjoyed holidays abroad, listening to music, and spending her time with friends, family and dogs Holly, Toby and Luna. Karen leaves her partner Phil, daughters Claire, Donna, Kara and Kirsty and eight grandchildren, as well as her parents Enid and George, siblings Gillian, Marie, Steven and Mark, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Kevin. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4apys3tt. Photo: Contributed
2. Patricia Mellor, Bolsover
Born in Bromley and a Derbyshire resident for 62 years, Patricia passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88. A teacher at Worksop College (now North Notts College) for almost 25 years until retiring in the early 1990s, she was also keen artist and gardener. In later life she was a member of the U3A, Heath Heritage Society, book clubs and a regular worshipper at Ault Hucknall Church. Patricia leaves children Tracy, Paul and Kay, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yc4syhpz. Photo: Contributed
3. Douglas Hoyes, Brimington
Born in Stonegravels and a lifelong local resident, Douglas passed away at home, aged 93. He worked as a leather tanner at Joseph Clayton and Sons until his retirement in 1996. Douglas leaves his wife May, daughters Janet Hagan and Valerie Banton, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2y3p5v4r. Photo: Contributed
4. Barbara Redfearn, Clowne
A lifelong resident of Clowne, Barbara passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 72. On leaving school, she started work at lingerie manufacturer Meridian, followed by Prue Smiths. After taking a career break, she became a cleaner at Clowne Infant School, then a kitchen assistant at Heritage High School until retirement. She loved music, reading and cruise holidays. Barbara leaves her husband Raymond, daughters Karen and Lynne, sister Christine and her wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4mkakbbs. Photo: Contributed
