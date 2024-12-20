Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Karen Bramley, Stonegravels

Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Karen passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 63. She worked from a young age at Trebor Bassett and later had a succession of cleaning jobs. She enjoyed holidays abroad, listening to music, and spending her time with friends, family and dogs Holly, Toby and Luna. Karen leaves her partner Phil, daughters Claire, Donna, Kara and Kirsty and eight grandchildren, as well as her parents Enid and George, siblings Gillian, Marie, Steven and Mark, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Kevin. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4apys3tt. Photo: Contributed