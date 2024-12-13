Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Joanne East, Brampton
Born at Scarsdale Hospital, Joanne grew up in Staveley before settling in Brampton. She passed away at home, aged 53. Joanne began her career as an electronics assembler at AGW. When she started her family, she dedicated herself to them full-time, and loved nothing more than finding new recipes to cook and share with her loved ones. Predeceased by her daughter Courtney, she leaves partner Paul and daughters Lauren, Jodie and Morgan. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3nfhtdfc. Photo: Contributed
2. Reverend Patrick Lidgett, Chesterfield
Born in London, Patrick lived in Derbyshire for the last 30 years. He died at home, aged 86. After a spell in Cornwall to escape Second World War bombs, he joined the Congregational (now United Reformed) church aged 11 when his family settled in Sidcup. He studied engineering at Imperial College London before training for the ministry. Ordained in 1967, he served churches across England, including a time in Ashbourne, and joined St Andrew's in Chesterfield when he retired in 2003. He had a love of transport heritage, and was known for driving an old taxi cab in the Alfreton area and volunteering on the tracks at Crich Tramway Museum and Ecclesbourne Valley Railway. Patrick leaves his wife Helen, daughters Rachel and Valerie, and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yf2dedyf. Photo: Contributed
3. Patricia Hollins, Wingerworth
Born in Leicester, Pat then lived in Northampton and Bingley before settling in Wingerworth 41 years ago. She passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 79, as result of cancer. Her early working years were spent with the National Provincial/NatWest Bank but, after raising her children, she became a physio assistant at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Active in village life, she served on the board of governors and PTA at Deer Park Primary School, sat on the parish council and community association and sang in the Take Note Choir. Pat also enjoyed reading, the theatre, dining out and raising cats. She leaves her husband, daughter and many friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3vrmrkuv. Photo: Contributed
4. David Hickerman, Brimington
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, David died at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 77. After working as a train driver from 1962 until the early the 1990s, he went on to be a taxi driver and labourer until retirement. He never lost his love for the railways and enjoyed travelling the tracks all over the British Isles, stopping for a pint or two along the way. Predeceased by his wife Val in 2013 and partner Carol Wilson in March 2024, David leaves children Julie, Paula and Richard, their families including grandson Thomas, and a sister Alison. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdef45h3. Photo: Contributed
