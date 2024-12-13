Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Reverend Patrick Lidgett, Chesterfield

Born in London, Patrick lived in Derbyshire for the last 30 years. He died at home, aged 86. After a spell in Cornwall to escape Second World War bombs, he joined the Congregational (now United Reformed) church aged 11 when his family settled in Sidcup. He studied engineering at Imperial College London before training for the ministry. Ordained in 1967, he served churches across England, including a time in Ashbourne, and joined St Andrew's in Chesterfield when he retired in 2003. He had a love of transport heritage, and was known for driving an old taxi cab in the Alfreton area and volunteering on the tracks at Crich Tramway Museum and Ecclesbourne Valley Railway. Patrick leaves his wife Helen, daughters Rachel and Valerie, and four grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yf2dedyf. Photo: Contributed