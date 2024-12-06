Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Anthony Shields, Brampton

Anthony Laurence Shields of Brampton has passed away at home on August 2, 2025, aged 57. A resident locally since the age of two, Anthony was a Contact Handler and Dispatcher with Derbyshire Police. A keen sportsman all round; he loved playing and watching cricket and football and was a lifelong supporter of Chesterfield FC. Also a keen walker who loved to travel and had been all over the world, including pony trekking in the Steppes, visiting Vietnam, and many trips to WWII sites across Europe. He loved going to see musical theatre, with Guys and Dolls a favourite. He was a regular blood donor with over 100 donations to his name. His wonderful and quick sense of humour will be remembered and missed by many. Anthony leaves his father, four siblings, niece, nephew, and a great-nephew. Service to take place at Church of the Annunciation on September 23, 2025, at 10:00am followed by a private cremation. Photo: Contributed