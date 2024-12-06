Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Anthony Shields, Brampton
Anthony Laurence Shields of Brampton has passed away at home on August 2, 2025, aged 57. A resident locally since the age of two, Anthony was a Contact Handler and Dispatcher with Derbyshire Police. A keen sportsman all round; he loved playing and watching cricket and football and was a lifelong supporter of Chesterfield FC. Also a keen walker who loved to travel and had been all over the world, including pony trekking in the Steppes, visiting Vietnam, and many trips to WWII sites across Europe. He loved going to see musical theatre, with Guys and Dolls a favourite. He was a regular blood donor with over 100 donations to his name. His wonderful and quick sense of humour will be remembered and missed by many. Anthony leaves his father, four siblings, niece, nephew, and a great-nephew. Service to take place at Church of the Annunciation on September 23, 2025, at 10:00am followed by a private cremation. Photo: Contributed
2. William Smith, Chesterfield
William Edgar Smith of Chesterfield has passed away at home on August 22, aged 79. Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, William worked for Chesterfield Borough Council in the finance team. His interests included cricket, golf, singing and he had many friends. William leaves his sister Joyce and her husband David, nieces Joanna and Lucy. Photo: Contributed
3. Shirley Hobson, New Whittington
Shirley Hobson of Lancaster Grange Nursing Home, Newark, died August 14, at the care home, aged 90. Born in New Whittington, Chesterfield and a resident locally for 83 years until 2018, when due to ill health she moved into a nursing home closer to her daughter She was a shop assistant at Greaves Chemist on Vicar Lane, Chesterfield and then Brailsford & Way Embroidery Shop in Stevenson Place, Chesterfield. Her interests included gardening, baking and visiting places in the Peak District, spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband John in 2021. She leaves daughter Karen, grandchildren Sophie and Josh. The funeral service takes place on Tuesday, September 9, B. Hattersley & Sons service chapel, at 12noon. Photo: Contributed
4. Bernice Dowson, Chesterfield
Bernice Margarette Dowson of Hepthorne Lane, Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 83. Born in Manchester and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Bernice was a school cook for over 30 years, until her retirement. Her interests included crafting, knitting, reading and fundraising for Ashgate Hospice. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Allan in 2020. She leaves sons Kevin and Michael, and five grandchildren. The funeral service takes place on Monday, September 15, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am. Photo: Contributed