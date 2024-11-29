Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Michael Shedd, Chesterfield

Mick passed away at the age of 71 while on holiday in Lanzarote with his wife Kate. A singer, songwriter and bass player he was well known on the Chesterfield music scene since the 1970s. He released his first album in 1973 with heavy rock band Equinox, and went on to feature in acts such as the Fixer, Dagaband, Protocol, Hellhound, Pig n’ aif, Chinwig and Shedd's on Fire - named after an incident where he caught fire on stage. He lived life to the full and loved holidaying in the Canary Islands and spending time with his family and friends. Along with Kate, he leaves daughter Adelle, grandson Nils, his mother Hazel and brother Jonathan. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/t9wxt3hf. Photo: Contributed