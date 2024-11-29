Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Thomas Ludlam, Clay Cross
Born in Derby and a resident of the Chesterfield area for the last 25 years, Thomas passed away at home, aged 45. He enjoyed music, gardening and swimming, and leaves a daughter Mia and son Zane. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4uduf85a. Photo: Contributed
2. Joan Heath, Chesterfield
Born in Rotherham then raised in Boythorpe as Joan Higginson, she died peacefully at home, aged 94. On leaving Tapton House School, she trained and worked as a town planner before emigrating to New York to marry long-term beau John in 1953 and work for the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC). On returning to Chesterfield, they ran the Peacock Inn at Cutthorpe, raised children Debbie, Ingrid and Philip and built a family tobacco business, A Adams Wholesale. Active in Old Brampton Church and women's and charitable groups across the community, Joan and John also ran the local Sea Cadet Corps for many years, bringing opportunities to sail all over the world. A beloved grandmother of six, she welcomed her first great-grandchild a month ago. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ycn7wedp. Photo: Contributed
3. Michael Shedd, Chesterfield
Mick passed away at the age of 71 while on holiday in Lanzarote with his wife Kate. A singer, songwriter and bass player he was well known on the Chesterfield music scene since the 1970s. He released his first album in 1973 with heavy rock band Equinox, and went on to feature in acts such as the Fixer, Dagaband, Protocol, Hellhound, Pig n’ aif, Chinwig and Shedd's on Fire - named after an incident where he caught fire on stage. He lived life to the full and loved holidaying in the Canary Islands and spending time with his family and friends. Along with Kate, he leaves daughter Adelle, grandson Nils, his mother Hazel and brother Jonathan. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/t9wxt3hf. Photo: Contributed
4. Hazel Carrington Sheldon, Ashgate
Born in Chesterfield and a local resident for most of her life, Hazel passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. A medical practice manager in her working years, she filled her leisure time with dancing, teaching ballroom dancing, cats, gardening and holidays to Spain, Portugal and Switzerland. Predeceased by husband Ken in July 2021, she leaves stepdaughter Karen and her husband Chris, grandchildren Sophie, Jake, Emily, Brendan and Rihanna, and her nephew John and his wife Helen. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yck5zyrt. Photo: Contributed
