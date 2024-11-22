Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Elaine Parker, North Wingfield

Born in Stonegravels and a resident of North Wingfield for around 55 years, Elaine passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73. Her varied career included spells as a shop worker, cleaner and factory worker, as well as being a full-time mum. She enjoyed holidays, bingo and family time and she had great love for the gay Pride movement and all her friends. Predeceased by husband Norman, she leaves daughters Sharon, Michelle and Marie, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4tbh6mnc. Photo: Contributed