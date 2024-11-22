Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Elaine Parker, North Wingfield
Born in Stonegravels and a resident of North Wingfield for around 55 years, Elaine passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73. Her varied career included spells as a shop worker, cleaner and factory worker, as well as being a full-time mum. She enjoyed holidays, bingo and family time and she had great love for the gay Pride movement and all her friends. Predeceased by husband Norman, she leaves daughters Sharon, Michelle and Marie, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4tbh6mnc. Photo: Contributed
2. Harry Kilcommons, Staveley
Born in Hollingwood as Thomas Henry Kilcommons, Harry was a lifelong local resident. He served in the navy from 1953 to 1962, then became a lorry driver until his retirement in 2002. He had an ongoing love of naval ships, as well as steam trains, holidays in Devon and his cars. Harry leaves wife Patricia, daughters Susan and Carolyn, grandchildren Lisa, Emma, Mark and Nicole, and great-granddaughter Maeve. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/37cpx6st. Photo: Contributed
3. Mavis Bradshaw, Ashgate
Born in Bolton, Lancashire, Mavis was a resident of the Chesterfield area for 70 years. She passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 89. Long since retired, she liked to fill her time with reading, gardening and family. Mavis leaves husband Charles - also known as Trevor - daughter Susan, granddaughters Rebecca and Joanne, and great-grandsons George and Albert. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/42yn89c4. Photo: Contributed
4. Michael Coupe, Bolsover
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Michael passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83. An able seaman with the Royal Navy from 1960 to 1967, he then took work as a coal preparation plant manager at Markham until 1993, and retired in 2001 as a pharmacy delivery driver. His interests included sailing, DIY and photography. Predeceased by wife Elizabeth, he leaves children Anthony, Lesley and Linda, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2kbasrbc. Photo: Contributed
