Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Eileen Higginson, of Beech Drive, Arkwright Town, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 29, 2024, aged 80. Born in Chesterfield (Warwick Street, Hasland) and local resident of Arkwright for over 60 years. Eileen worked at Robinsons and Trebor in her early years and latterly a domestic at Royal Hospital. She was devoted to her family and especially loved caravan holidays to Skegness and Chapel St Leonards. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends at Mecca Bingo – the absolute life and soul of the party. Eileen was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves behind children John, Sharon, Amanda, Stuart and Philip, daughter in law Sue, son in law Shaun and Rachael, grandchildren Robert, Dean, Lauren, Natalie and Danny, and great granddaughter Martha Pearl “Apple of my eye”. Funeral service on Tuesday November 26, at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. All welcome back at The Arkwright Miners Welfare for refreshments following the service. Photo: Contributed
Eileen Marian Stone, of the Willows Care Home, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield, passed away on October 25, 2024, aged 95. Born in Scarborough on December 31, 1928, she was a Chesterfield resident for over 70 years. Eileen worked as a sales assistant and her hobbies included cooking, gardening and travel in the UK. She was predeceased by husband Dennis Stone, two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind son Richard Stone and daughter-in-law Carol Stone, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters and a brother. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Staveley, Today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11.00am. Photo: Contributed
Peggy Joseph of Newbold Moor, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home on November 2, 2024, aged 87. Born in Chesterfield, Peggy was a lifelong local resident, working as a hospital switchboard operator until her retirement. She enjoyed travel and holidays abroad, meals out and afternoon teas and writing poems. Peggy leaves behind son David, grandchildren Jade and James and great grandchildren Amber and Joe. The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 2.30pm. Donations are for the benefit of Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Contributed
Betty Wharton, aged 82, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 27, 2024. Betty lived in Chesterfield all her life. She worked at B.T.H for many years. She also worked as a cleaner at the Aquarius nightclub and at a nursing home. Betty loved to travel with her late husband Laurie. She also loved to watch T.V. soaps and dramas. Betty leaves her sister Christine and her partner Ron, brother Noel and his wife Pat, niece Natalie and her husband Sam, nephews Peter and Christopher and their wives Jess and Sara, and many friends and family. The funeral takes place on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am. Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.