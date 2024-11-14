Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Every day Derbyshire residents say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.

For more details on how they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes, go to legacy.com/uk/obituaries/derbyshiretimes-uk/browse

Eileen Higginson, of Beech Drive, Arkwright Town, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 29, 2024, aged 80. Born in Chesterfield (Warwick Street, Hasland) and local resident of Arkwright for over 60 years. Eileen worked at Robinsons and Trebor in her early years and latterly a domestic at Royal Hospital. She was devoted to her family and especially loved caravan holidays to Skegness and Chapel St Leonards. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends at Mecca Bingo – the absolute life and soul of the party. Eileen was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves behind children John, Sharon, Amanda, Stuart and Philip, daughter in law Sue, son in law Shaun and Rachael, grandchildren Robert, Dean, Lauren, Natalie and Danny, and great granddaughter Martha Pearl “Apple of my eye”. Funeral service on Tuesday November 26, at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. All welcome back at The Arkwright Miners Welfare for refreshments following the service.

1. Eileen Higginson, Arkwright Town

Eileen Higginson, of Beech Drive, Arkwright Town, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 29, 2024, aged 80. Born in Chesterfield (Warwick Street, Hasland) and local resident of Arkwright for over 60 years. Eileen worked at Robinsons and Trebor in her early years and latterly a domestic at Royal Hospital. She was devoted to her family and especially loved caravan holidays to Skegness and Chapel St Leonards. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends at Mecca Bingo – the absolute life and soul of the party. Eileen was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves behind children John, Sharon, Amanda, Stuart and Philip, daughter in law Sue, son in law Shaun and Rachael, grandchildren Robert, Dean, Lauren, Natalie and Danny, and great granddaughter Martha Pearl “Apple of my eye”. Funeral service on Tuesday November 26, at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. All welcome back at The Arkwright Miners Welfare for refreshments following the service. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Eileen Marian Stone, of the Willows Care Home, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield, passed away on October 25, 2024, aged 95. Born in Scarborough on December 31, 1928, she was a Chesterfield resident for over 70 years. Eileen worked as a sales assistant and her hobbies included cooking, gardening and travel in the UK. She was predeceased by husband Dennis Stone, two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind son Richard Stone and daughter-in-law Carol Stone, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters and a brother. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Staveley, Today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11.00am.

2. Eileen Stone, Woodthorpe

Eileen Marian Stone, of the Willows Care Home, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield, passed away on October 25, 2024, aged 95. Born in Scarborough on December 31, 1928, she was a Chesterfield resident for over 70 years. Eileen worked as a sales assistant and her hobbies included cooking, gardening and travel in the UK. She was predeceased by husband Dennis Stone, two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind son Richard Stone and daughter-in-law Carol Stone, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters and a brother. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Staveley, Today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11.00am. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Peggy Joseph of Newbold Moor, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home on November 2, 2024, aged 87. Born in Chesterfield, Peggy was a lifelong local resident, working as a hospital switchboard operator until her retirement. She enjoyed travel and holidays abroad, meals out and afternoon teas and writing poems. Peggy leaves behind son David, grandchildren Jade and James and great grandchildren Amber and Joe. The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 2.30pm. Donations are for the benefit of Ashgate Hospice.

3. Peggy Joseph, Newbold Moor

Peggy Joseph of Newbold Moor, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home on November 2, 2024, aged 87. Born in Chesterfield, Peggy was a lifelong local resident, working as a hospital switchboard operator until her retirement. She enjoyed travel and holidays abroad, meals out and afternoon teas and writing poems. Peggy leaves behind son David, grandchildren Jade and James and great grandchildren Amber and Joe. The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 2.30pm. Donations are for the benefit of Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Betty Wharton, aged 82, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 27, 2024. Betty lived in Chesterfield all her life. She worked at B.T.H for many years. She also worked as a cleaner at the Aquarius nightclub and at a nursing home. Betty loved to travel with her late husband Laurie. She also loved to watch T.V. soaps and dramas. Betty leaves her sister Christine and her partner Ron, brother Noel and his wife Pat, niece Natalie and her husband Sam, nephews Peter and Christopher and their wives Jess and Sara, and many friends and family. The funeral takes place on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.

4. Betty Wharton, Chesterfield

Betty Wharton, aged 82, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 27, 2024. Betty lived in Chesterfield all her life. She worked at B.T.H for many years. She also worked as a cleaner at the Aquarius nightclub and at a nursing home. Betty loved to travel with her late husband Laurie. She also loved to watch T.V. soaps and dramas. Betty leaves her sister Christine and her partner Ron, brother Noel and his wife Pat, niece Natalie and her husband Sam, nephews Peter and Christopher and their wives Jess and Sara, and many friends and family. The funeral takes place on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire TimesDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice