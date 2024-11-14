Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Eileen Higginson, Arkwright Town

Eileen Higginson, of Beech Drive, Arkwright Town, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 29, 2024, aged 80. Born in Chesterfield (Warwick Street, Hasland) and local resident of Arkwright for over 60 years. Eileen worked at Robinsons and Trebor in her early years and latterly a domestic at Royal Hospital. She was devoted to her family and especially loved caravan holidays to Skegness and Chapel St Leonards. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends at Mecca Bingo – the absolute life and soul of the party. Eileen was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves behind children John, Sharon, Amanda, Stuart and Philip, daughter in law Sue, son in law Shaun and Rachael, grandchildren Robert, Dean, Lauren, Natalie and Danny, and great granddaughter Martha Pearl “Apple of my eye”. Funeral service on Tuesday November 26, at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. All welcome back at The Arkwright Miners Welfare for refreshments following the service. Photo: Contributed