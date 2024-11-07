Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

4 . Margaret Higginbottom, Inkersall

Born in Chesterfield, Margaret Higginbottom of Inkersall, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 86. She enjoyed watching her favourite TV soaps, but had also travelled the world with her husband Keith, spending many hours reading books in the sunshine, especially at their holiday home in Spain. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 68 years and their two sons, Gary and Calvin, as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great, great-grandchild. After a lengthy battle with illness at home in her later years, Margaret is now reunited with their only daughter Dawn. Photo: Contributed