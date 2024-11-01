Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. May Wing, Unstone
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, May passed away at Claydon Lodge care home, aged 87. On leaving school began her career in education department in Ford's bookshop, later moving on to the offices of Dronfield quarrying business William Prestwich & Sons and Derbyshire Health Authority's welfare foods service. A long time member of the Gilbert & Sullivan Society, May was well regarded as a soloist and an active member of Sheffield Road/Whittington Moor Methodist Church. Predeceased by her husband Ted. She leaves sons John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Judith and Anne, and grandchildren Catherine and Rebecca. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ypun38s7. Photo: Contributed
2. Richard Morton, Holmewood
Born in Chesterfield, Richard lived all of his 78 years in Holmewood. For much of that time he worked at the Co-op, then later the village convenience store D&T News. His interests included cycling, trainspotting, table tennis and in later life, walking his dogs and gardening. Richard also loved spending time with family and friends, and leaves his daughters Rachael and Sandra, his sons-in-law, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brother Gerald and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2z7bh333. Photo: Contributed
3. Olive Lee, New Whittington
A lifelong resident of Whittington Moor and New Whittington, Olive passed away at Langdale Lodge care home, aged 96. She spent her working years as a packer at Robinsons, a dinner lady at New Whittington Infant School and a telephonist at Hudson's Musical Centre. In her own time, she enjoyed baking, ballroom dancing, knitting, bingo, holidays and spending time with family and friends. Predeceased by husband Stan, Olive leaves her daughter Jane and son-in-law Stephen, granddaughters Kelly and Kate and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2s46a8b2. Photo: Contributed
4. David Roe, North Wingfield
Born at Ashgate Lodge in Brampton and a lifelong local resident, David died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76. As an electrical engineer, he retired after 37 years of service to the East Midlands Electricity Board. A longtime member of Chesterfield FC, he also enjoyed playing football, golf, caravanning, socialising and spending time with family and friends. David leaves his wife Barbara, daughters Joanne and Julie, and grandchildren Joshua, Samuel, Jacob and Rebecca. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4rkakvbb. Photo: Contributed