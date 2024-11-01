Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Richard Morton, Holmewood

Born in Chesterfield, Richard lived all of his 78 years in Holmewood. For much of that time he worked at the Co-op, then later the village convenience store D&T News. His interests included cycling, trainspotting, table tennis and in later life, walking his dogs and gardening. Richard also loved spending time with family and friends, and leaves his daughters Rachael and Sandra, his sons-in-law, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brother Gerald and wider family. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2z7bh333. Photo: Contributed