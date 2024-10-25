Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Clive Ellis, Hasland

Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Clive passed died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. Having started his career in Roy Smith's electrical shop, he eventually retired as a sales officer for British Gas. His dedication to the community included roles as organist at Chesterfield Crematorium, choirmaster and organist at Hasland Methodist Church, and as a local councillor for Hasland. In his spare time he enjoyed holidays in his caravan at Filey. Predeceased by his first wife Jannice, he leaves wife June, children Jane, Richard, Robert, Trevor, Neil, John, Elaine and Gary, 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5ae8eky8. Photo: Contributed