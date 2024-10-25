Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Clive Ellis, Hasland
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Clive passed died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. Having started his career in Roy Smith's electrical shop, he eventually retired as a sales officer for British Gas. His dedication to the community included roles as organist at Chesterfield Crematorium, choirmaster and organist at Hasland Methodist Church, and as a local councillor for Hasland. In his spare time he enjoyed holidays in his caravan at Filey. Predeceased by his first wife Jannice, he leaves wife June, children Jane, Richard, Robert, Trevor, Neil, John, Elaine and Gary, 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5ae8eky8. Photo: Contributed
2. Carol Wigfield, Chesterfield
Born in Clay Cross, Carol was a resident of Chesterfield most of her life apart from a decade spent in Spain. She died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75. Described as a "people's person," Carol was extremely dedicated to her career as a nurse but when she clocked off she liked to indulge in travel and designer shopping. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4bcapvf4. Photo: Contributed
3. Joyce Prime, Chesterfield
Born in Matlock Bath, Joyce lived in the Dales for her first 75 years, before relocating to Chesterfield. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95. A former machine operator at Masson Mills in Cromford, her pleasures included darts, snooker, watching Formula 1 on television and spending time with family. Predeceased by her husband Geoffrey, she leaves daughter Irene, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/9wprfsc. Photo: Contributed
4. Tommaso Rea, Brockwell
Born in the Italian municipality of Fontana Liri, between Rome and Naples, Tommaso came to live in the Chesterfield area for 55 years while employed as a machine operator at Lamp Caps. He passed away at home, aged 95. Tommaso loved food, company and recounting stories, brewed his own wine and could turn his hand to many kinds of building and fixing work. He leaves wife Maria, and sons Gianni and Marcello. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cb9e7. Photo: Contributed
