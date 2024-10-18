Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

4 . Jean Bennett, Glapwell

Born in Stockport, Jean later settled in Somerset for more than 30 years, then north-east Derbyshire for the last 20. She died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. In her working life she was a hospital receptionist, but she also devoted time to the Girl Guide movement and to her friends and family time. She had a keen interest in ringing handbells. Predeceased by husband Frank, she leaves daughters Sally and Lisa, son-in-law Duncan, and grandchildren Hannah, Jacob and Isaac. Read more at https://shorturl.at/36yAD. Photo: Contributed