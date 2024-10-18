Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Philip Revell, Hasland
Born in Leeds, Philip lived the rest of his life in the Chesterfield area, and passed away on September 23, aged 70. Starting out aged 16 as a civil engineering trainee with Camm BH, he stayed in the profession until retiring as a contracts manager ten years ago. In his leisure time, he liked watching cricket, football and socialising with friends and family. Philip leaves his wife Margaret, daughter Laura, son Patrick, grandchildren Grace and Leo, brother Mark, and sisters Sandra and Tricia. Read more at https://shorturl.at/VoC4F. Photo: Contributed
2. Doreen Pickering, Loundsley Green
Born in Camberwell, London, Doreen came to live in the Chesterfield area for 74 of her 77 years, and passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on October 3. Her working life included spells at Birdholme Working Men's Club, Whittington Moor, and the Glassworks and Trebor Bassett factories. Her greatest pleasures included cooking, reading and time with her family, especially on holiday. Doreen leaves husband Tony, children Paula and Stephen, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and siblings Patrick and Marie. Read more at https://shorturl.at/oMLMa. Photo: Contributed
3. Melvyn O'Donnell, Grangewood
Born in Brampton, Melvyn was a lifelong local resident and died at home, aged 91. He spent his career with the Gas Board, and away from work enjoyed crown green bowling and church activities. Predeceased by his wife Joyce and daughter Faith, Melvyn leaves son Simon and his wife Jayne, eight grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/TcpC8. Photo: Contributed
4. Jean Bennett, Glapwell
Born in Stockport, Jean later settled in Somerset for more than 30 years, then north-east Derbyshire for the last 20. She died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. In her working life she was a hospital receptionist, but she also devoted time to the Girl Guide movement and to her friends and family time. She had a keen interest in ringing handbells. Predeceased by husband Frank, she leaves daughters Sally and Lisa, son-in-law Duncan, and grandchildren Hannah, Jacob and Isaac. Read more at https://shorturl.at/36yAD. Photo: Contributed
