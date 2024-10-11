Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Ian Carter, Ashgate

Born in Chesterfield, Ian spent most of his life in Chesterfield, though his career music and languages school teacher also took him across England and to France, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Myanmar. A musician, singer and barn dance caller by night, he played the keyboard, accordion and other instruments and particularly loved playing children's music. Ian authored a collection of folk songs, translated several other books into the international language of Esperanto, and enjoyed stage acting. He passed away at Ashgate House hospice, leaving children Emma, Helen, Fred, Floren, Joe and Ben, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/IEg9j. Photo: Contributed