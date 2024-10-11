Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Faith Kiernan, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Faith died at home, aged 21. She loved socialising with family and friends but equally enjoyed cosy nights in with film, games, television crime dramas and musicals. She leaves her parents Barry and Kara, sisters Mia, Millie, Summer and Daisy, grandparents, her extended family and dogs Sash and Bear. Read more at https://shorturl.at/n99sN. Photo: Contributed
2. Ian Carter, Ashgate
Born in Chesterfield, Ian spent most of his life in Chesterfield, though his career music and languages school teacher also took him across England and to France, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Myanmar. A musician, singer and barn dance caller by night, he played the keyboard, accordion and other instruments and particularly loved playing children's music. Ian authored a collection of folk songs, translated several other books into the international language of Esperanto, and enjoyed stage acting. He passed away at Ashgate House hospice, leaving children Emma, Helen, Fred, Floren, Joe and Ben, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/IEg9j. Photo: Contributed
3. Lihliah Clarke, Wingerworth
Born in Long Eaton and a resident of Brampton for 70 years, Liliah passed away at home, aged 97 years. A former office cleaner at Robinson & Sons, in her later years she chaired the company's retirement club alongside similar roles for Chesterfield Alzheimer's and Care for Carers. Her pleasures included knitting, sewing and crochet, bingo, coach holidays and reading. Predeceased by husband Jim, she leaves sons Jim and Alan, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/DhUDC. Photo: Contributed
4. John Kelsey, Calow
Born in Sheffield and a resident of Calow for 40 years, John died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. His diverse career included spells as an electrician, painter and decorator, school teacher and metallurgist. John had a keen interest in history, and particularly the HMS Endeavour which James Cook captained on his voyage of discovery to Australia and New Zealand. Predeceased by wife Josephine,, he leaves stepson Paul, daughter-in-law Ilsa, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/n8Fu6. Photo: Contributed
