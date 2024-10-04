Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Jeffrey Briddon, Chesterfield

Born in Chesterfield, Jeffrey's life journey took in spells living in Alcester, Birmingham and Hong Kong before finally coming full circle in 1992. He died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89. Alongside a career in civil engineering, he liked to pass the time with painting, photography, walking, bowling, playing darts, cycling, cooking, playing the piano and driving in the Peak District. He leaves wife Lisa, children Carol, Stephen, Heather and Kerry, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/pneXc. Photo: Contributed