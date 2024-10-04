Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - October 3
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Jeffrey Briddon, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield, Jeffrey's life journey took in spells living in Alcester, Birmingham and Hong Kong before finally coming full circle in 1992. He died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89. Alongside a career in civil engineering, he liked to pass the time with painting, photography, walking, bowling, playing darts, cycling, cooking, playing the piano and driving in the Peak District. He leaves wife Lisa, children Carol, Stephen, Heather and Kerry, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/pneXc. Photo: Contributed
3. Rosemary Smith, Ashgate
Born in Cardiff, Rosemary came to live in the Chesterfield area for more than 60 years. She passed away at Brookholme Croft nursing home, aged 90. A housewife to her late husband Dr Alan Smith, Rosemary enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, embroidery and she was a member of Old Brampton Women's Institute. She leaves her children Philippa, Ian and Ros and grandchildren Jamie and Rob. Read more at https://shorturl.at/DW6r4. Photo: Contributed
4. Cecil Hill, Tibshelf
A farmer of 40 years, Cecil passed away at the Meadows Care Home, aged 96. He took pleasure in carving stone and wood, reading and took keen interest in local history and nature conservation. He leaves wife Bessie, children Elizabeth, Sarah, Margaret, William and Victoria and his two grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/Clzpk. Photo: Contributed
