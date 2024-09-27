Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

2 . Rocco Grisanti, Chesterfield

Born in Bari, Rocco wound up living in Chesterfield for 60 years, dying at the age of 82. Trained in a family tailoring business back in Italy, he continued in the textiles trade with roles at Patons and Baldwins Wool Factory, before switching to become a lab technician and later working at Coalite Chemicals and finally at B&Q. His interests included watching movies, tv series and tv sports, socialising with friends and family, gardening and holidays. Rocco leaves his son Adriano. Read more at https://shorturl.at/PL9YD. Photo: Contributed