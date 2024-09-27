Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Nicola Bradley, Chesterfield
Born in Hasland, Nicola was a lifelong local resident and passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 53, on September 15. After training as a beauty therapist, she went on to establish the Queen B’s salons with her niece Amy. Nicola enjoyed socialising, walks with her dog Dobby and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves daughter Ella, parents Ann and Richard, her brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Kay Bradley, Amy and nephew Joe. Read more at https://shorturl.at/Nrhgu. Photo: Contributed
2. Rocco Grisanti, Chesterfield
Born in Bari, Rocco wound up living in Chesterfield for 60 years, dying at the age of 82. Trained in a family tailoring business back in Italy, he continued in the textiles trade with roles at Patons and Baldwins Wool Factory, before switching to become a lab technician and later working at Coalite Chemicals and finally at B&Q. His interests included watching movies, tv series and tv sports, socialising with friends and family, gardening and holidays. Rocco leaves his son Adriano. Read more at https://shorturl.at/PL9YD. Photo: Contributed
3. April Hall, Newbold
Born in Chesterfield, April was a lifelong local resident and passed away at Ridgewood House Care Home, aged 85. Working as a registered nurse, she rose to become a Sister in the eye clinic. A member of Whittington Moor Church and various social clubs throughout her life, she also enjoyed holidays, meals out and time with family and friends. Predeceased by husband Roy, she leaves children Roger, Sandra, Michael, their partners and four grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/Qh7AA. Photo: Contributed
4. Timothy Slack, Chesterfield
A lifelong local resident, Timothy passed away at home on Ashdown Drive on August 21, aged 65. He worked as a steel erector for K&B Rouse Construction for 24 years, and in his spare time enjoyed gardening, crosswords, socialising with friends and spending time with his children, Chloe, Timothy, Isabel and Niamh. He is also survived by sisters Sheila and Anna, and brothers John and Jimmy, having been predeceased by his brother Dennis. Read more at https://shorturl.at/I4u6L. Photo: Contributed
