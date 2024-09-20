Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Death notices - September 19
May they rest in peace. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Ann Morley, Brimington
Born in Staveley, Ann was a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, and passed away, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82. In her working life she managed a clothing shop, before applying her skills to the Samaritans Purse for many years in retirement. Ann enjoyed tai chi, walking, line dancing and reading, and loved travelling so much she learned to speak German along the way. Predeceased by her husband Denis in 2002, she leaves sons Ian and Karl, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Read more at https://shorturl.at/bwXBT. Photo: Contributed
3. Arthur Revell, Dunston
A former coalminer across the Derbyshire area, Arthur passed away at home aged 89, six weeks after losing Sheila, his beloved wife of 68 years. After retiring from the pits in 1986, he went on to work as a driver at Autoworld, and in his son's businesses. Arthur was a dedicated family man, happiest surrounded by his loved ones at home and on holidays. His other interests included woodwork - raffling many of his creations for charity, playing golf and pool and socialising at the Dunston Inn. He leaves children Linda, Andy and Debbie, and their families extending to five grandchildren and six great-grandchilden. Read more at https://shorturl.at/9NThI. Photo: Contributed
4. Eileen Turner, North Wingfield
Born in Grassmoor and a lifelong local resident, Eileen died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. A housewife by day, she also served on the committee of North Wingfield Miners Welfare for more than 30 years. Her pleasures included knitting, jigsaws and socialising. Predeceased by her husband Tony, she leaves sister Anne and brother John. Read more at https://shorturl.at/n1jgY. Photo: Contributed
