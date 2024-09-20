Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Arthur Revell, Dunston

A former coalminer across the Derbyshire area, Arthur passed away at home aged 89, six weeks after losing Sheila, his beloved wife of 68 years. After retiring from the pits in 1986, he went on to work as a driver at Autoworld, and in his son's businesses. Arthur was a dedicated family man, happiest surrounded by his loved ones at home and on holidays. His other interests included woodwork - raffling many of his creations for charity, playing golf and pool and socialising at the Dunston Inn. He leaves children Linda, Andy and Debbie, and their families extending to five grandchildren and six great-grandchilden. Read more at https://shorturl.at/9NThI. Photo: Contributed